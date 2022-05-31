Man Dies After Being Hit By His Own Vehicle In Driveway Near Ottawa & OPP Is Investigating
A 64-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene.
A man was standing in a private driveway when he was struck by his own vehicle and later pronounced dead at the scene over the weekend, Ontario Provincial Police say.
On May 28, shortly before 6 p.m., Hawkesbury OPP responded to the incident that occurred on Pearl Road in the Township of Champlain, per CTV News. The township is about an hour's drive from Ottawa's city centre.
Michel Titley, a 64-year-old from the Township of Alfred and Plantagenet, was identified as the deceased.
The Hawkesbury detachment of the OPP says it is continuing to investigate the fatal incident with the help of the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionist. The teams work on assessing the factors leading up to a collision.
Earlier in May, a woman was pronounced dead after an empty vehicle rolled over her in a driveway in Mississauga, Ontario.
On May 8, Peel Regional Police said the woman was taken to a hospital and later died from her injuries. The incident occurred at Southdown Road and Truscott Drive in Mississauga.
At the time of the accident, a media representative with the Peel Regional Police told Narcity that the Major Collision Bureau was on-site. The representative added that the woman's death was an "unfortunate" and "tragic" accident.
Pedestrian accidents appear to be on the rise in recent years.
Data from Statistics Canada shows that between 2014 and 2018, pedestrian fatalities averaged 318 a year. In 2018, 332 pedestrians were reported to have died as a result of vehicle collisions.
