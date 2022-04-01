3 People Have Died After An SUV Sped Through A Toronto Crosswalk & Hit Pedestrians
The driver and two pedestrians were pronounced dead on scene.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
One driver and two pedestrians have been pronounced dead following a car crash on Thursday night.
According to Toronto Police, the crash occurred at Lake Shore Boulevard West at around 5:15 p.m.
Police report that a 36-year-old man was driving a 2020 Cadillac XT6 when he collided with a van that was parked on the road.
When people in the area went to assist, it appeared that the man was having a seizure and was unresponsive. A window of the vehicle was smashed open to assist him.
Before emergency services could arrive, the driver got back into his car and continued to travel eastbound on Lake Shore Boulevard West.
The vehicle approached a crosswalk at high speeds without stopping and hit two pedestrians who were crossing the street.
The vehicle then collided with a parked flatbed trailer and came to a stop. Nobody was inside the trailer at the time of the accident.
According to the police, the 75-year-old man and 43-year-old woman who were hit by the vehicle, along with the driver, were all pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver of the vehicle was under a Canada wide Criminal Code driving probation, a Provincial driver's licence medical suspension and an administrative Provincial driver's licence suspension.
Toronto Police are now looking for witnesses who were either in the area during the time of the crash or have video footage of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 416 808–1900 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).