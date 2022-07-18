Ontario Police Investigating After Someone Deflated The Tires Of Over 30 SUVS & Left A Note
"Your gas guzzler kills."
Over 30 Ontario SUV owners had their vehicle's tires deflated on Sunday morning, and whoever did it left a note that could lead to answers.
According to Waterloo Regional Police, the crimes were discovered while officers responded to reports of property damage in Kitchener's Glasgow Heights and Stanley Park areas.
"On July 17, 2022, police received more than 30 reports of property damage to SUVs parked on driveways and roadways in the area," the press release reads.
Police also report that the tires were deflated using a device that made them slowly leak overnight.
As if that wasn't eerie enough, the suspects left a note on each vehicle's windshield that read, "Your gas guzzler kills."
However, police discovered early on that the suspects had done no actual damage to the tires or vehicles.
The investigation remains ongoing.
An activist group named "Tyre Extinguishers" claimed to be behind the area's act and more in a press release.
"Last night, we (Tyre Extinguishers) flattened the tires of 60 SUVs in multiple locations across the Waterloo Region. We are a worldwide direct action environmentalist group with the goal of eliminating SUVs from urban areas," their statement reads.
The group's website offers visitors detailed instructions on how to deflate the tires of SUVs in a method that matches the police description of the events in Kitchener.
"Our aim is to make it impossible to own a huge polluting 4x4 in the world's urban areas. To do that, we need people everywhere deflating 4x4 tyres, week-in, week-out," an excerpt reads.
The guidelines also include a link that leads users to a printable leaflet that reads, "Your gas guzzler kills."
Police have yet to name the group in their investigation.