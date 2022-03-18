Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario police

Drunk Ontario Teen Allegedly Jumps Fast Food Counter & Steals Food While Recording Himself

The teen is facing charges for his hamburglar-inspired crimes.

Waterloo Regional Police car.

Waterloo Regional Police car.

WRPSToday | Twitter

Craving some fast food after a couple of drinks is not out of the ordinary, but jumping over a fast-food counter instead of waiting for your order definitely is.

Waterloo Regional Police arrested an 18-year-old man from Etobicoke after he jumped a serving counter at a fast-food restaurant and filmed himself eating food in the "employee-only area," according to a press release.

Police say they were called to a restaurant by University Avenue East and Weber Street North on March 16 at around 11:30 p.m. for a disturbance.

Police did not release which fast food restaurant the young man decided to make his debut in but there are several fast-food restaurants in the area including Dairy Queen, Popeyes, and Wendy's.

After eating his fill, the intoxicated teen fled the restaurant. But he obviously didn't arrange a getaway car for his hamburglar-inspired crime and tried to steal a bike to escape from his greasy past.

Police were already on the scene at this point and arrested the young man before he could ride into the night.

The teen is facing several charges, including "public intoxication, mischief under $5,000 and causing a disturbance."

Intoxication is often a factor when Ontarians get into strange things on the wrong side of the law.

In November 2021, an intoxicated Ontario driver tried to buy gas with cannabis. In May 2021, another intoxicated driver allegedly let their 12-year-old kid drive their car while they were drunk in the passenger seat.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...