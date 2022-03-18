Drunk Ontario Teen Allegedly Jumps Fast Food Counter & Steals Food While Recording Himself
The teen is facing charges for his hamburglar-inspired crimes.
Craving some fast food after a couple of drinks is not out of the ordinary, but jumping over a fast-food counter instead of waiting for your order definitely is.
Waterloo Regional Police arrested an 18-year-old man from Etobicoke after he jumped a serving counter at a fast-food restaurant and filmed himself eating food in the "employee-only area," according to a press release.
Police say they were called to a restaurant by University Avenue East and Weber Street North on March 16 at around 11:30 p.m. for a disturbance.
Police did not release which fast food restaurant the young man decided to make his debut in but there are several fast-food restaurants in the area including Dairy Queen, Popeyes, and Wendy's.
After eating his fill, the intoxicated teen fled the restaurant. But he obviously didn't arrange a getaway car for his hamburglar-inspired crime and tried to steal a bike to escape from his greasy past.
Police were already on the scene at this point and arrested the young man before he could ride into the night.
The teen is facing several charges, including "public intoxication, mischief under $5,000 and causing a disturbance."
Intoxication is often a factor when Ontarians get into strange things on the wrong side of the law.
In November 2021, an intoxicated Ontario driver tried to buy gas with cannabis. In May 2021, another intoxicated driver allegedly let their 12-year-old kid drive their car while they were drunk in the passenger seat.