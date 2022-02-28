A TikToker's Bumble Match Sent Her A Text Meant For His Friend & Called Her 'A Solid 4'
"I hate it here." 💔
Imagine putting yourself out there in the dating world only to be called a "solid 4" by a guy named Jake.
That's the reality of one TikToker who shared her dating horror story after her Bumble match accidentally sent her a nasty text that he meant to send to his friend.
Samantha Rose posted the video showing screenshots of the conversations between her and her Bumble match, Jake.
The beginning of their conversation seems to be going well, with Jake showering her with compliments and the two hashing out plans for a date.
That's when things take a turn for the worst.
He sent her back a photo of her at the beach, followed by a pretty brutal message.
"No, bro, she's a solid 4, and I would for sure keep it on the low, but desperate times call for desperate measures, and beggars can't be choosers. All I saw was tits and an easy lay." Yikes.
He quickly realized his mistake and followed up with a message apologizing for being a not-so-kind human.
"Damn, I'm sorry I didn't mean to send that to you… I was talking about someone else and clicked your picture on accident. My bad" read his apology message.
Rose made a bunch of follow-up video's on the incident, answering people's questions, but the most pressing question on everyone's mind was how she responded.
One user commented, "Wait, I NEED to know if you responded."
The answer to which is: "nothing."
"I was quite literally, too stunt to speak," said Samantha in a follow-up video.