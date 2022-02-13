This Ontario TikToker Catches Cheaters In The Act & Here Are Her Most Shocking Cases
"He sent me a photo with another girl..."
Cheaters be warned, an Ontario Tiktoker is stirring up some drama by conducting online "loyalty tests" to expose unfaithful partners and posting videos of the most interesting cases at @em_mac11.
Emma MacDonald spoke with Narcity in detail on how she does the tests and some scandalous stories that have come from it. She typically has three tests ongoing at a time, after randomly selecting requests from her DM's to test their partner's loyalty.
She told us only about 30% of men tested pass and the remaining 70% are deemed unloyal by flirting with her and not mentioning a girlfriend. These juicy stories are her most wild and shocking cases to date.
@em_mac11 interesting #loyaltytest #testingboyfriends #PizzaPersonalities #testingloyalty #testingboyfriendsloyalty #messytiktok #tea #loyal #fyp #foru #foryou ♬ original sound - Emma Mac ❤️🔥
The One She Met At A Party
When a local girl asks for a loyalty test, MacDonald realizes she's met the guy previously at a party and he ends up being one of the few she doesn't block after the test.
"He came up to me, I want to say four or five times throughout the night, asking me for my number," MacDonald recalls of their first meeting. "Fast forward, there's this girl that is now dating him. She reaches out to me and asked me to do a loyalty test on him," she explains.
"I know exactly who he was the second I opened his Instagram account. I still did it. And he's like, 'do you not remember me from the summer?" MacDonald laughs as she recounts. After they briefly reminisce about the party, MacDonald tries to bring it back to the loyalty test when he tells her, "It's kind of crazy how that happens because now I'm in a relationship."
"He completely passed," she tells Narcity, "And he said, 'you know if you ever wanted to be friends, I would definitely be down for that'... He's actually the one guy I have done a loyalty test on that I still am in contact with now. We're actually friends now. That's probably one of my craziest stories."
She also still chats to his girlfriend and they came clean to the guy about the loyalty test, "The girlfriend [and I] we're now friends as well. [We] ended up telling him about it, and he thought it was absolutely hilarious." Nice to see one that's loyal and making new friendships along the way.
The Girl Who Flipped On Her
MacDonald tells us that at times the girl who messages her seems more sketchy than the guy being tested, and one girl completely flipped on her when her boyfriend was deemed unloyal.
"This girl was just absolutely insane, to be honest. She messaged me and asked me to do a loyalty test. I messaged her boyfriend and he fails," Macdonald continues, "You know how you can delete your messages [on Instagram]? She unsent all of her messages asking for the loyalty test them DM's me saying, 'Who the f*** are you from messaging my boyfriend? She was calling me all kinds of names saying that I'm a terrible person."
The girlfriend took it even further. "She then made a Tiktok exposing me for like messaging her boyfriend, telling me I'm awful. Luckily, a lot of my followers were in the comments saying things like, you realize what her account is, right? That's what she does."
MacDonald covers her bases though, "I screenshot everything in these loyalty tests. The second [someone] DM's me, I screenshot it right away, just in case anything like this does ever happen. Then I was able to send [them to] her and her boyfriend. I totally exposed her to her boyfriend [telling him] that your girlfriend asked me for a loyalty test." The girl ended up taking down her Tiktok and needless to say MacDonald blocked them both.
@em_mac11 ☕️☕️☕️#loyaltytest #loyaltycheck #messytiktok #tea #testingboyfriendsloyalties #testingboyfriends #redflags #foryou #fyp ♬ original sound - Emma Mac ❤️🔥
The Man That Sent Her A Photo
MacDonald was spilling the tea with this loyalty test that the boyfriend failed with flying colours.
"I think my absolute craziest story ever was when a girl DM'd to me to do a loyalty test and when I messaged the boy he sent me a photo with another girl claiming to be his fiancé," MacDonald recalls.
"Then I reached out to the fiancé [telling her that] this girl [messaged me for a test] saying she was your fiance's girlfriend, I don't know what you want to do with this information. The fiancé says, 'you know, it's crazy because I follow you on Tiktok and I never remember asking for a loyalty test. I was getting a little skeptical as well."
MacDonald took the girl code to a whole new level with the effort she put into telling the other girl that her so-called fiancé also had a girlfriend. "It took me hours to find this girl. I had to go to Facebook and Twitter to try and track her down through this guy. I ended up finding her and basically saying, you know, something's off here."
The Guy That Called Her Out IRL
The videos can definitely have some backlash moments. If the whole situation didn't seem to have enough drama for you, MacDonald tells us about the time an unloyal boyfriend saw her out at the mall.
"The guy failed, and he was from Ottawa, which is where I'm from." MacDonald started, " I was walking around the Rideau Centre with my friend and the guy saw me there and completely called me out. Right in Rideau Centre he started yelling from across the mall and was like, 'Emma, f*** you, you ruined my relationship', and I'm just trying to keep my head down and walk away."
"That one was absolutely insane. I didn't even know he was from Ottawa, the girl had told me that he was from Toronto. It was very scary. I actually cried in the Rideau Centre bathroom afterward."
There may be a few lessons to be learned here, to always cover your tracks and screenshot the facts, and also, don't be a cheater... just don't. At least sometimes it wraps up with a happy ending, and either way, the truth will be exposed.