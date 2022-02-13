Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
canadian tiktok

This Ontario TikToker Catches Cheaters In The Act & Here Are Her Most Shocking Cases

"He sent me a photo with another girl..."

Ottawa Staff Writer
This Ontario TikToker Catches Cheaters In The Act & Here Are Her Most Shocking Cases
@em_mac11 | Instagram, @em_mac11 | Tiktok

Cheaters be warned, an Ontario Tiktoker is stirring up some drama by conducting online "loyalty tests" to expose unfaithful partners and posting videos of the most interesting cases at @em_mac11.

Emma MacDonald spoke with Narcity in detail on how she does the tests and some scandalous stories that have come from it. She typically has three tests ongoing at a time, after randomly selecting requests from her DM's to test their partner's loyalty.

She told us only about 30% of men tested pass and the remaining 70% are deemed unloyal by flirting with her and not mentioning a girlfriend. These juicy stories are her most wild and shocking cases to date.

@em_mac11 interesting #loyaltytest #testingboyfriends #PizzaPersonalities #testingloyalty #testingboyfriendsloyalty #messytiktok #tea #loyal #fyp #foru #foryou ♬ original sound - Emma Mac ❤️🔥

The One She Met At A Party

When a local girl asks for a loyalty test, MacDonald realizes she's met the guy previously at a party and he ends up being one of the few she doesn't block after the test.

"He came up to me, I want to say four or five times throughout the night, asking me for my number," MacDonald recalls of their first meeting. "Fast forward, there's this girl that is now dating him. She reaches out to me and asked me to do a loyalty test on him," she explains.

"I know exactly who he was the second I opened his Instagram account. I still did it. And he's like, 'do you not remember me from the summer?" MacDonald laughs as she recounts. After they briefly reminisce about the party, MacDonald tries to bring it back to the loyalty test when he tells her, "It's kind of crazy how that happens because now I'm in a relationship."

"He completely passed," she tells Narcity, "And he said, 'you know if you ever wanted to be friends, I would definitely be down for that'... He's actually the one guy I have done a loyalty test on that I still am in contact with now. We're actually friends now. That's probably one of my craziest stories."

She also still chats to his girlfriend and they came clean to the guy about the loyalty test, "The girlfriend [and I] we're now friends as well. [We] ended up telling him about it, and he thought it was absolutely hilarious." Nice to see one that's loyal and making new friendships along the way.

The Girl Who Flipped On Her

MacDonald tells us that at times the girl who messages her seems more sketchy than the guy being tested, and one girl completely flipped on her when her boyfriend was deemed unloyal.

"This girl was just absolutely insane, to be honest. She messaged me and asked me to do a loyalty test. I messaged her boyfriend and he fails," Macdonald continues, "You know how you can delete your messages [on Instagram]? She unsent all of her messages asking for the loyalty test them DM's me saying, 'Who the f*** are you from messaging my boyfriend? She was calling me all kinds of names saying that I'm a terrible person."

The girlfriend took it even further. "She then made a Tiktok exposing me for like messaging her boyfriend, telling me I'm awful. Luckily, a lot of my followers were in the comments saying things like, you realize what her account is, right? That's what she does."

MacDonald covers her bases though, "I screenshot everything in these loyalty tests. The second [someone] DM's me, I screenshot it right away, just in case anything like this does ever happen. Then I was able to send [them to] her and her boyfriend. I totally exposed her to her boyfriend [telling him] that your girlfriend asked me for a loyalty test." The girl ended up taking down her Tiktok and needless to say MacDonald blocked them both.

@em_mac11 ☕️☕️☕️#loyaltytest #loyaltycheck #messytiktok #tea #testingboyfriendsloyalties #testingboyfriends #redflags #foryou #fyp ♬ original sound - Emma Mac ❤️🔥

The Man That Sent Her A Photo

MacDonald was spilling the tea with this loyalty test that the boyfriend failed with flying colours.

"I think my absolute craziest story ever was when a girl DM'd to me to do a loyalty test and when I messaged the boy he sent me a photo with another girl claiming to be his fiancé," MacDonald recalls.

"Then I reached out to the fiancé [telling her that] this girl [messaged me for a test] saying she was your fiance's girlfriend, I don't know what you want to do with this information. The fiancé says, 'you know, it's crazy because I follow you on Tiktok and I never remember asking for a loyalty test. I was getting a little skeptical as well."

MacDonald took the girl code to a whole new level with the effort she put into telling the other girl that her so-called fiancé also had a girlfriend. "It took me hours to find this girl. I had to go to Facebook and Twitter to try and track her down through this guy. I ended up finding her and basically saying, you know, something's off here."

The Guy That Called Her Out IRL

The videos can definitely have some backlash moments. If the whole situation didn't seem to have enough drama for you, MacDonald tells us about the time an unloyal boyfriend saw her out at the mall.

"The guy failed, and he was from Ottawa, which is where I'm from." MacDonald started, " I was walking around the Rideau Centre with my friend and the guy saw me there and completely called me out. Right in Rideau Centre he started yelling from across the mall and was like, 'Emma, f*** you, you ruined my relationship', and I'm just trying to keep my head down and walk away."

"That one was absolutely insane. I didn't even know he was from Ottawa, the girl had told me that he was from Toronto. It was very scary. I actually cried in the Rideau Centre bathroom afterward."

There may be a few lessons to be learned here, to always cover your tracks and screenshot the facts, and also, don't be a cheater... just don't. At least sometimes it wraps up with a happy ending, and either way, the truth will be exposed.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

A TikToker Says Her Boss Trashed Her & Sent Her The Text By Mistake

The secondhand embarrassment is real 🤦🏻♀️

@conniewaters31 | TikTok

Have you ever accidentally texted someone something you shouldn't have?

Some cases can be worse than others, but this could take home the medal for being super messy.

Keep Reading Show less

Shay Mitchell's TikTok Hack Shows How She Used Fashion To Hide Her Pregnancy

We had no idea until she revealed her baby bump!

@shaymitchell | TikTok

So many celebrities manage to hide their pregnancies right up until they give birth, and sometimes it seems nothing short of a miracle.

Pretty Little Liars actress Shay Mitchell recently spilled the tea on how celebrities like her and Kylie Jenner are able to keep their secrets so effortlessly, and it looks easier than you would think.

Keep Reading Show less

There's A 'Secret Button' On The iPhone & A TikTok User Just Showed Everyone How To Find It

It's hiding in plain sight!

@ellyawesometech | TikTok

We were all a little upset when Apple replaced the iPhone's home button with a swipe-up function. There was nothing like pressing that little circle to get back to your home screen.

But did you know they've hidden another "button" on the back of the device?

Keep Reading Show less
canadian tiktok

This Ontario TikToker Is Catching Cheaters In The Act & Here's How She Does It (VIDEO)

Her "loyalty tests" are airing all kinds of dirty laundry. 💔

@em_mac11 | Instagram, em_mac11 | TikTok

Cheaters beware — an Ontario TikToker is making it her mission to expose disloyal partners, and she's spilling all the tea.

Ottawa resident and TikToker Emma MacDonald has taken it upon herself to help suspecting people in relationships find out if their partner is likely to cheat by conducting "loyalty tests" via Instagram.

Keep Reading Show less