Bali Just Got Scary For Couples On Vacation & You Can Now Go To Jail For Having Sex
Planning a trip to Indonesia in 2023?
If you're planning to hit the beaches of Bali and then hit the bedroom with your partner next year, you might want to put a ring on it first.
Indonesian lawmakers just overhauled the country's entire criminal code, and the changes will soon make it illegal to have sex outside of marriage, CNN reports.
That means that if you hook up with your partner or someone else while you're in Bali — or anywhere else in Indonesia, for that matter — you could potentially be charged with a crime and face up to one year in jail.
The country has also made it illegal just to live with your partner before you're married.
The sweeping changes to the criminal code are all part of an effort to make the law match the morals of the world's largest Muslim-majority country.
"We're proud to have a criminal code that's in line with Indonesian values," Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej, Indonesia's deputy justice minister, told Reuters, as reported by CNN.
However, the laws are also expected to apply to tourists, which means that quick fun in Bali could lead to a long stay in prison on the mainland.
You also can't do something like, say, describe President Joko Widodo as a joker, because defaming the head of state will now also be illegal, the New York Times reports.
The changes are expected to deal a major blow to tourism-focused Bali, which is only just starting to recover from the impact of the travel restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new rule against sex outside of marriage is also expected to make it easier for police to punish members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, who are already prohibited from getting married in Indonesia.
"It is a sad day for Indonesia," tweeted Andreas Harsono, a researcher for Human Rights Watch.
He added in an interview with the New York Times that the new laws will likely give Indonesian leaders more room to selectively enforce the rules so they can oppress their opponents.
UN Human Rights also warned that the laws could be bad for women, girls, minorities and 2SLGBTQIA+ people, as well as freedom of expression.
Indonesia has not given any indication that it will make exceptions for tourists at this point.
Reuters reports that the new laws will take effect on December 15, so we may soon find out what happens if you're caught breaking the rules as a tourist.
Narcity has reached out to Bali's tourism board for comment, but has not received a response in time for publication.
