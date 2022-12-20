A Guy Ghosted A TikToker Who Flew To Bali To Meet Him & She Spotted Him On The Flight Home
Going on a first date can be intimidating and stressful, but imagine flying to another country for that first date and being ghosted by the person you went to see.
That's what happened to an Australian TikToker who says she flew to Bali to meet a guy she'd been talking to online. However, not only did he ghost her, but he was also on the same flight as her on the way home!
Tiktoker @jesszautsen — whose name is Jess Austen — said she had been talking with a guy on and off Instagram for a while and they even matched on Hinge. They were going to meet up for drinks, but then they briefly got together with other people and didn't meet up.
"Originally I was going to do a video of like come to Bali with me for our first date. Instead, we're gonna have a what the f*ck is wrong with men FBI session," she says at the start of the video posted in late November.
In the video, Austen explains the man she had matched with on Hinge slid back into her DMs more recently and asked her if she wanted to come on a trip to Bali.
"I'm like yeah super tempting," she said as she went through a conversation she had with the man.
The two then worked out plans, with the guy saying he would stay an extra week in Bali if Austen decided to visit.
"I was like I probably will cause I'm like that, I'm an impulsive b*tch," she said, also noting she just really needed to get away.
Austen adds that the guy messaged her every day and said that for four days it would just be "you and me," as he had been travelling with a friend.
After the TikToker flew in she says she found out the guy had gone north to Lombok, but he said he would be back soon. After chatting a bit more, Austen says he stopped talking to her.
"Then I went to go remove him from my followers and he had unfollowed me. Oh, and there's more. He was literally on my flight home," she quickly said before ending the video.
With a cliffhanger like that, Austen made a follow-up video to explain what happened on the plane ride home.
"When I got to my row, there was like two people already sitting there," she said, "But then he sat in front of me. I was like you're f*cking kidding, no way."
She confirmed in the video that the guy did not acknowledge her the entire flight.
In an interview with news.com.au she says seeing him on the plane did have one benefit.
“He was sitting in front of me so I saw him in real life and at least confirmed he wasn’t a catfish,” she said.
"I would have loved to have said something to call him out, but I was a bit embarrassed that I’d gone all that way, been ghosted and now was on the plane alone behind him."
The story doesn't end there.
Last week, Austen came back to TikTok with a third video saying she had the reason why the guy ghosted her in Bali.
She says she was contacted by a journalist who was doing a story on ghosting and modern dating culture and so Austen reached out to the guy and asked if he wanted to explain himself before "this gets wild."
"He said damn you made a TikTok about it. Well when I got back from Lombok I was with someone," Austen said. "We all f*cking knew it."
The TikToker explains the guy told her he was "embarrassed" and didn't know how to tell her so he "decided to disappear" instead. He also apologized.
She told him that ghosting her was not the answer and that he should've just explained the situation.
The guy told her he hoped that his answer gave her "some peace."
"No, you actually didn't give me peace. But luckily for you it's still a hilarious story, just not in your favour," she said.
Not surprisingly, Austen has gotten a lot of reaction to her TikTok videos.
“People were quick to call out the red flags on his behalf, some were even speculating on why he did it,” she told news.com.au in the interview.
“But there was a lot of support and beautiful messages. People know all too well how painful ghosting is."
As for how she feels about what happened with the guy?
“I felt stupid when I realized he was never going to meet me,” she said in the interview with the Australian news outlet.
“I tried not to let it get to me too much and use it as time I needed to recharge, but I was definitely disappointed.”
