Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - News

A Woman Self-Isolated In A Toilet For Hours After Testing Positive For COVID Mid-Flight

Icelandair staff did their best to make her comfortable ✈️

A Woman Self-Isolated In A Toilet For Hours After Testing Positive For COVID Mid-Flight
@marisafotieo | TikTok

A U.S. woman is getting some major praise for self-isolating in the washroom of an aircraft, after finding out mid-flight that she had COVID.

After Marisa Fotieo's throat started hurting while on a flight from Chicago to Reykjavik on December 20, she decided to give herself a rapid test mid-flight and got a not-so-positive bit of news: she tested positive for COVID-19.

Fotieo took the rapid test in the aircraft's washroom, and when she got the result she immediately quarantined herself in there for the remaining 5 hours of the flight.

The flight attendant, Ragnhildur Eiríksdóttir, a.k.a. Rocky, made sure Fotieo was well taken care of the entire flight and brought her food and drinks for the rest of the trip.

"She made sure I had everything I needed for the next five hours, from food to drinks and constantly checked on me, assuring me I would be all right," Fotieo told NBC.

Fotieo even posted a TikTok video of herself in the toilet, which has since gained 4.4 million views.

@marisaefotieo

Shout out to @Icelandair for my VIP quarantine quarters.. #luxuryliving #imsolucky #covid #vaccinated #fyp #viralvideotiktok #quarantine

She later posted an emotional update on TikTok, explaining how the flight attendant even sent her a care package after the flight, including a mini Christmas tree since Fotieo would be spending Christmas in isolation.

@marisaefotieo

UPDATE: We LOVE Rocky from @icelandair.is she makes the world a happier place 🧿 #christmas #sunnyday #vaccinated #covid #quarantine #fyp #viralvideo

"The super nice flight attendant brought me something. She's from Iceland. She gave me her Instagram handle. I followed her then she reached out to me and said she wanted to bring me something," Fotieo said.

"Why are people so nice," said a crying Fotieo in the video.

Icelandair also praised the flight attendant for how well she handled the situation.

The airline took to Twitter to give a shoutout to Rocky, the flight attendant, for taking such good care of Fotieo during the flight and even going out of her way to send her gifts at her quarantine hotel.

"Thank you, Rocky and all the Icelandair staff who go above & beyond, on & off-duty. Get well soon, Marisa. We can't wait to have you back on board," said the tweet.

Despite having COVID-19 herself, Fotieo was more concerned about the other passengers on the flight.

"There's 150 people on the flight, and my biggest fear was giving it to them," she told NBC.

She added that she tested positive on the flight despite having two negative PCR tests before boarding.

Fotieo says she's been isolating at the Red Cross in Iceland while she recovers, and the isolation has given her plenty of time to post regular updates on TikTok.

From Your Site Articles

The WHO Chief Is 'Confident' We Can End The Pandemic In 2022 & Here's What Needs To Happen

His New Year's resolution is simple: "We must end the pandemic."

World Health Organization | YouTube

Although 2021 is coming to an end in the middle of a COVID-19 surge, that’s doesn’t mean we should give up hope on finally bidding farewell to the pandemic in 2022.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organization, just released his end-of-year statement, and he was cautiously optimistic that the world can knock out COVID by this time next year.

Keep Reading Show less

COVID-19 Pandemic Could End In Spring & Omicron Variant 'Leading Us To That Place Sooner'

Dr. Bonnie Henry said the surge in COVID-19 cases could mean the virus becomes endemic as the season shifts.

Province of British Columbia, Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has gripped the world for almost two years, could end when the season shifts to spring, according to one of B.C.'s leading public health officials.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry told CBC during a year-end interview that the new Omicron variant, which is causing huge spikes in case numbers across Canada, is creating a "new game" in the pandemic.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Daily COVID-19 Cases Break Records For The Fourth Time In A Week

10,436 cases were reported on Wednesday.

Claire Smith | Dreamstime

Ontario is breaking records this week, but not for the reason anyone would hope.

Daily COVID-19 cases in Ontario are on a record-smashing bender and have already topped the number of reported cases since the start of the pandemic four times in one week.

Keep Reading Show less

The CDC Just Cut COVID-19 Quarantine & Isolation Times Based On The Omicron Variant

The recommended quarantine time is now less than a week!

Bobhilscher | Dreamstime

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just shortened the recommended isolation period for some people who test positive for COVID-19, as more information comes in about the new Omicron variant.

People in the U.S. who are asymptomatic are now being told to self-isolate for five days instead of the previous 10-day period, the CDC said in a news release on Monday.

Keep Reading Show less