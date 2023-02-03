A TikToker Caught Two Women Roasting Her During A Cold Plunge & They Also Gave 'Killer' Praise
"They're nuts!"
A TikToker decided to film herself doing a cold plunge with her brother and, in the process, captured the hilarious moment a couple of strangers passing by expressed their thoughts on the whole scene.
The video shows TikToker Alyssa and her brother running into the ocean in the cold weather, and then two ladies walk by and share their judgement.
The caption over Alyssa’s video read, “doing a cold plunge during sunrise w[ith] my brother, and I guess these people didn't see my phone LMFAO.”
The first lady to enter the frame of the video says, “they’re crazy.”
The other lady then chimes in and adds, “They’re nuts. They’re either trying to sober up real quick for a reason or they’re just nuts.”
@zer2unchi
no hate to them it just made me laugh. we are just nuts i guess <3 #coldplunge #sandiego #1yearagotoday
The first lady then made a hilarious comment about Alyssa’s swimsuit choice, saying, “and I don’t get the whole thong up the…” before trailing off.
One of them then says, “I mean she’s got a killer body but still.”
Since being posted two days ago, the video has already accumulated over 21.5 million views, and people find the whole interaction amusing.
The top comment under the video, which now has over 102,000 likes, says, “the audio being too crisp n the “yeah.. I don’t get it” while walking away… so cinematic LOL LOVE THIS.”
Another person commented, “If I caught someone saying I had a killer body like this, I’d pass away happily,” which, let’s be real, most people can agree with.
One user commented, “a win is a win,” referring to the woman’s comment about Alyssa having a killer body.
“They were so real for that,” wrote another user.
“If someone said I had a killer body they can pretty much say whatever else they’d like after that,” commented one person.
Even the TikTok account for Michaels, the crafts and supplies store, joined the comment section and wrote, “This looks like a sitcom moment,” followed by a laughing emoji.
Alyssa definitely caught a very cinematic moment, and it’s getting all the attention in the world.