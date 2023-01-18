A TikToker Got Bullied For Buying Her 1st 'Luxury Bag' & Now She's Getting So Much Free Stuff
"To you, an $80 bag may not be a luxury but for me and my family, it is a lot."
A teenage girl decided to share her happiness with TikTok when her dad gifted her, her first luxury bag but her excitement was short-lived after internet trolls and bullies ripped her apart for considering it a luxury purse.
Zoe Gabriel made a sweet TikTok video documenting her experience of receiving and unboxing her brand-new Charles and Keith bag, and it quickly blew up with over 20.3 million views.
Unfortunately, the video fell onto the feeds of what most would consider “haters,” and they did not hesitate to leave a bunch of hateful comments for the 17-year-old girl to read.
Many mean comments made fun of Gabriel for considering Charles and Keith a luxury brand and dragged her for making that assertion.
Instead of quietly taking the hate, Gabriel decided to speak up about it and made a follow-up video, which now has 6.3 million views, addressing a comment which read “who’s gonna tell her?” followed by a laughing emoji.
Gabriel started the video by saying, “money is a topic that makes me most uncomfortable to talk about, and that is because growing up, I didn’t have a lot. My family didn’t have a lot.”
“We couldn’t buy new things as simple as bread,” she continued.
“Every time we passed by a store, my parents would just say ‘next time,’ but next time would never come.”
@zohtaco
Replying to @cressy i am so happy and grateful for you, that you can consider charles and keith not a luxury. also btw if you google it, lots of sources do classify them as a luxury brand. so.
“Your comment spoke volumes on how ignorant you seem because of your wealth. To you, an $80 bag may not be a luxury but for me and my family, it is a lot," Gabriel continued in the video.
"I’m so grateful that my dad was able to get me one. He worked so hard for that money.”
She ended her video by expressing her disbelief at the hate she got for something she was excited about.
Since her videos blew up, thousands of people and brands, including Charles and Keith, have rallied together to show Gabriel support and love.
Her original video is now flooded with loving comments, completely drowning out the hate.
“Charles and Keith was my first “luxury” bag as well. I am from Thailand,” says one of the top comments under her original video. “One day you will be able to rock a Gucci bag without judgments. You go girl.”
Many others tagged Charles and Keith under her video and requested that they reach out to Gabriel and make her a product model or brand ambassador.
Local businesses in Singapore, where Gabriel is based, have invited her and her family to join them for free food, while other brands are sending her free products.
Gabriel made another follow-up video, thanking the people who showed her “love and support,” and further addressing the hate.
@zohtaco
thank you everybody <3 also a reminder that everyone’s life experiences and financial circumstance will be different from yours :) remember that what is cheap for you may be everything to another 😃👍🏻
Just because you aren’t “well off” does not mean you don’t deserve or can’t have nice things,” Gabriel says in the video. "You can! For some of us, it might just take a little bit longer to get to them.”
A commenter pointed out that luxury doesn’t always come in the form of designer clothes but also in the form of love.
“A dad’s love is Luxury. Simple,” read the comment.
All the love and attention she received finally reached Charles and Keith, who left a comment under her video saying, “love your pick,” followed by a heart emoji.
Charles and Keith didn’t just stop at a comment. They ended up inviting Gabriel and her dad to visit their headquarters, which the young TikToker posted about on her Instagram.
Gabriel called the experience “so fun” and “accommodating” in her caption. “We had the chance to sit down with Keith and get to know their company a little better,” she continued.
The company also sent a PR package to Gabriel, including two new Charles and Keith bags, which Gabriel posted an unboxing video of on TikTok.
@zohtaco
@CHARLES & KEITH #charleskeith #imwithcharleskeith 🌻✨ to everyone who has shown their support and endless kindness, this is for you. you have made things happen for me i never thought possible, taught me lessons i will never forget, and have given me so many valuable memories. i would not be here if it weren’t for you, and for the millionth time and counting, i give you all my love, thanks, and well wishes; i am forever grateful and indebted to you all. happy 108k! ❤️🥹
It’s safe to say Gabriel has received a lot of love and support from all over the world since her videos went viral, and those haters are probably watching on as she gets showered in free food and gifts.