The TikToker Who Was Bullied For Her $60 'Luxury' Bag Says She's Not Pretending To Be Poor
"We are not rich."
A TikToker who was bullied for calling a $60 purse a "luxury" item is defending herself yet again and slamming allegations that she pretended to be poor for attention.
In a video in which Zoe Gabriel alongside her dad thanked everyone who has shown them support throughout their journey, the TikToker also addressed the new allegations.
Back in January, Gabriel posted a video showing herself unboxing a brand-new Charles and Keith bag. The video quickly blew up with over 20 million views.
Sadly, the video also received a ton of hate from people mocking the 18-year-old woman for considering the purse a "luxury" item. She released a follow-up video in which she addressed those mean comments and also said she was "grateful" to her dad for getting her the bag as he had "worked so hard for that money."
Now the TikToker is once again coming out to respond to more mean comments, these ones claiming the woman is lying about being poor for the fame. The comments seem to be based on reports that her father is a mechanical engineer who moved the family to Singapore from the Philippines several years ago.
In her new video, Gabriel and her dad said they appreciate the experiences they've had since the beginning of their journey. They also commented on the hate they've been getting.
"While we are offended, deeply hurt and affected from all these wrongful and false accusations, we choose to stay true to who we are," the statement reads.
Gabriel's dad went on to say, "we are not rich, but we definitely have enough for our needs."
"For everything else we prepare for it, we work hard for it and we save up for it."
Many people expressed their support for the TikToker in the comments section of her new video.
"Just because her family was struggling back then, doesn’t mean they need to struggle until today!" one person wrote.
"Why can’t people just be happy other people are winning?" another person commented, while another said, "You don't owe anyone an explanation!! Keep doing you, sweetie."
Other TikTok users shared that they can relate to the young woman's situation.
"Hey, I feel you! I too am not poor like in poverty poor, but that doesn't mean rich either. We only have just enough for our needs and a little more," one commenter expressed.
A lot has happened for Gabriel since she posted the first video of her unboxing her new purse in January.
After seeing the viral video, Charles & Keith invited the TikToker and her dad to visit their headquarters and learn more about "the behind-the-scenes."
The Singaporean fashion brand also gifted the 18-year-old woman a couple of brand-new purses and sent her a note expressing how "impressed" they were with the "grace" she showed in handling the online hate.
Charles & Keith then went a step further and named Gabriel a brand community ambassador and featured the TikToker in its International Women's Day 2023 campaign.
The exciting opportunities didn't stop there for Gabriel.
She recently shared photos from a Charles & Keith Spring/Summer 2023 fashion event she attended.
"[Of course] I had to post the professional photos from my first ever event, how could I not!! 🌸💕 s/s23 with @charleskeithofficial , thank you thank you thank you," she shared in the caption.
She was also featured in a promotional video for the Malaysian airline AirAsia in March.
With everything that has happened to Gabriel over the past few months, hopefully, her most recent video will put all the hate to rest so she can just enjoy the opportunities that come her way.