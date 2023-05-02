'Mean Girls' Bullied A Woman Taking Photos In Public & TikTokers Helped Her Get Justice
She received an apology.
A TikToker, who posted a video of how she was bullied at a baseball game, says she got what she wanted from the two women who made fun of her.
TikToker @jackielabonita posted a video in April showing two girls mocking her while her brother took photos of her at the sporting event and it got a lot of attention online with over 48 million views.
At the beginning of the clip, the Texas-based influencer says "watch my confidence disappear after these random girls make fun of me for taking pics."
In the video, @jackielabonita is posing for photos as two women behind her stick out their tongues laugh, point the middle finger in her direction and then start recording her while shouting "lame."
The TikToker is shown looking upset in the video as she says in a voiceover that she began feeling "super self-conscious" and she "wanted to cry" once she realized the two girls were talking about her.
"Please be nice," she captioned the clip along with the hashtags "mean girls" and "mean girl vibes."
It's unclear exactly how people reacted to the clip, as she has turned off the comments on the video.
However, it's possible that she received some hateful messages towards the women in the comments based on a follow-up video she posted over the weekend.
In the new video, which has over 7 million views, the TikToker thanked people for their support and kind messages. She also said she had received a lot of messages from people who could relate to what had happened to her at the game.
"It's become clear that bullying doesn't just stop in childhood or teenage years but it can follow you into adulthood and that's a little concerning," she said.
The Texas woman then said that even though her "feelings were hurt" she did not condone bullying or harrassment towards the women and their families.
The TikToker added that she had met with the two women under "mediated circumstances" and they apologized to her in-person for how they acted.
"They both gave me an in-person apology and honestly that's all I wanted, it's all I was waiting for really," she said in her video.
"I forgive them and appreciate them for apologizing to me in person."
In the comments many people were glad to hear the woman got an apology.
However, others noted that the two women most likely apologized because they got caught.
"Would they have apologized if they didn’t go viral for being soooo cruel? Some people are just sorry they got caught. You’re lovely. Stay beautiful," one person wrote.
At the end of her second video, @jackielabonita shared a message to others saying she hoped her experience will make other's more "aware of each other's feelings" and that it will "makes us more empathetic to one another."
