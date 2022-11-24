A Woman Refused To Tip A Server Who Used To Bully Her & TikTokers Are Giving Revenge Advice
Life can be full of unusual twists, but one TikToker says she made the most of a weird situation when her former high school bully turned up as her server at a restaurant.
TikTok user Bell Marie recently told her followers about the moment when her former bully waited on her at Red Robin, and her tale of revenge is giving others ideas.
"My waitress at Red Robin was a girl who made fun of me in high school," she wrote in the caption on her TikTok video. "I left her with no tip," she wrote, adding "hahaha" at the end.
The brief video shows the poster sitting in a booth at Red Robin, then showing off the spread of food in front of her. She can also be heard laughing in the video.
The video has blown up since she posted it, with nearly 400,000 views on the platform.
Leaving a meal without dropping a tip is a bold move under any circumstances, but Marie's act of revenge really hit a nerve with people online.
Many people showed up in the comments to praise her for getting back at the bully.
"Karma I love it!" wrote one person.
"as you should," added another.
Others shared their own stories of revenge against jerks from high school.
"Done this!" wrote one user. "She even tried to tell me she remembers me from HS and I acted like I didn't remember her but I did and she made my life hell. Loved it!"
"I carded a girl who tried to fight me in high school and I denied her 'cause it was expired," added another user.
One user shared a similar story that had a more positive ending.
"My waiter was someone that made me cry growing up," she wrote. "I reminded him about it and he paid for (my) meal."
Others offered advice on how she might've handled it differently.
"Would've left a penny and said you would've got the other $9.99 if you'd been nice to me in school," wrote on person.
"The power move would be a huge tip," wrote another person in the comments.
Some tipping experts argue that you should never leave a restaurant without tipping, no matter how bad the service is. Instead, they say you should tip the minimum 15% if you're upset with the service, because staff rely on those tips for their wages.
However, the internet will clearly forgive you if you've got a long and ugly history with your server!
