A TikToker Says Her Boss Trashed Her & Sent Her The Text By Mistake

The secondhand embarrassment is real 🤦🏻♀️

Global Staff Writer
@conniewaters31 | TikTok

Have you ever accidentally texted someone something you shouldn't have?

Some cases can be worse than others, but this could take home the medal for being super messy.

TikTok user @conniewaters31 posted a video on the platform where she says her boss accidentally sent text messages trashing her for asking to take a day off after she started showing symptoms for COVID-19.

The TikToker posted a screenshot of the alleged texts between her and her boss, and boy, is it awkward.

She says she texted her job that she was thinking of getting tested for COVID or the flu because she woke up feeling unwell.

"I woke up this morning with literally no voice, and my throat is on fire and my head is KILLING me," read the text.

@conniewaters31

That time my boss accidentally texted me instead of my coworker to talk shit 🥰 #inasillygoodymood #goodday #iquit #covid #work #exboss #messytok

In response to the text, the other person asked the TikToker to bring her negative test to work the next day.

So far, it's a pretty casual correspondence between coworkers, but moments later, that all changes.

Soon after asking for the negative test, another message was sent to the TikToker, and it's more than apparent that iy was not meant for her.

The message read: "For f**** sake!!!! Already trying to get off work. Her FB pics the weekend didn't look like she was sick," followed by a screenshot of the earlier texts between the two.

The TikToker then confirmed that she ended up testing positive for COVID the next day.

To make matters worse for the boss, she explained that the only reason she had missed so many days before was because she had suffered through a miscarriage.

What's even more confusing is that she worked as a medical assistant at a doctor's office, and you'd think they'd be more concerned about a COVID scare.

The woman made a follow-up TikTok and explained what allegedly happened after her boss sent the accidental text message.

She first responded with a one-worded "nice," followed by a longer message in which she quit the job.

@conniewaters31

Reply to @frecklesfordayzz #greenscreen here it is! #fthatjob #iquit #healthcare #unfair #work

"I'm not trying to get off work… If you could hear my voice and how sick I actually am," she replied in the text.

"Good luck finding somebody else to fill that position because I'll be there tomorrow to get my things, and that's IT."

You'd think the other person would feel bad at this point, but their alleged response says otherwise.

"Sorry. You were not supposed to see that. But it's true. You have missed a lot of work," the boss is shown to have responded.

Yikes.

It seems the boss then tried to convince her to come back to work and asked her if she would return if her test was negative.

The TikToker claims that when she stopped responding, the boss tried to get on a call with her because she "wanted to apologize."

She says she stood her ground, though.

