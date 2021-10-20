Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - People

The 'Bones Day' Game Is Taking The Internet By Storm & Noodle The Pug Is Your New Horoscope

Good news: today's a Bones Day.

The 'Bones Day' Game Is Taking The Internet By Storm & Noodle The Pug Is Your New Horoscope
jongraz | TikTok

Say goodbye to astrology — your new daily guidance comes in the form of a chunky 13-year-old pug named Noodle and whether he's having a "Bones Day" or a "No Bones Day."

The TikTok videos of Noodle playing "No Bones" are exploding around the internet right now (even making their way to the Pentagon and the Today Show) as more and more people use this floppy pug as a predictor for how the day is going to go.

@jongraz

the Bones have spoken!! #pug #adoptdontshop #nobones #noodletok #mondaymotivation

If owner Jonathan Graziano picks Noodle up from bed and the pug can stand up when he gets put down, it's officially a "Bones Day" — which means it's time to treat yourself, take initiative and be productive.

But if — as often is the case — Noodle collapses in a heap, then the day is officially a "No Bones Day" and a complete write-off. Avoid conflict, Graziano advises, stay in bed and just generally take it easy.

Noodle's popularity is growing, with TikTok views in the millions and his own Twitter account that also gets thousands of likes on tweets like "No bones today. Let your boss know."

@jongraz

hope you all have the best Monday! 🔮🦴 #nobones #bonesday #pug #noodletok #monday

One TikToker shared an anecdote of being on the phone with a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Navy beginning a briefing by saying they weren't sure if it was a Bones Day or not. Noodle has even made an appearance on the Today Show, letting America know it was, in fact, a Bones Day on Wednesday, October 20.

So thank you, Noodle, and good luck today, everyone, and may you reap the benefits that a Bones Day brings.

A Waist-Cinching 'Illusion Dress' Is All Over TikTok & People 'Can't Comprehend'

It'll mess with your mind and it just went on sale for $36.

@xojemian | TikTok

A maxi dress is messing with people's brains on TikTok and we seriously can't stop watching it at work.

The brushstroke-print dress creates an optical illusion when you cinch it around the waist, as user @xojemian demonstrates in a now-viral video.

Keep Reading Show less

Brian Laundrie Lookalikes Are Confusing People & Police Held One At Gunpoint

They can't find Gabby Petito's boyfriend, but they're finding guys who look like him.

Moab Police Department, Nomadik Statik | YouTube

It's hard to be a Brian Laundrie lookalike these days — especially with Gabby Petito's homicide still on people's minds.

U.S Marshals reportedly crashed into a guy's hotel room on the Appalachian Trail this week because they thought he was Laundrie.

Keep Reading Show less

21 Viral TikTok Products From Amazon Canada That Understood The Assignment

With the videos to prove it!

@yonanas | Instagram, Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

TikTok is the ultimate place to find trending products, reviews and cool new things to add to your cart. From game-changing cleaning products to budget-friendly beauty finds, there's truly something for everyone.

Keep Reading Show less

A Mega Influencer Says He'll Recreate 'Squid Game' IRL If His Video Hits 10 Million Likes

Are you ready?

Mr Beast | TikTok, Squid Game | Neflix

A TikToker promised to recreate challenges based on the popular Netflix show Squid Game if he got 10 million likes on a post.

The post by MrBeast, captioned "It's in your hands, TikTok", received more than 13 million likes within 24 hours.

Keep Reading Show less