This Is What A $1.8K Apartment Looks Like In Los Angeles & People Have Mixed Feelings (VIDEO)
"The whole place just look cold."
Finding a quality, cheap apartment in Los Angeles is like finding a needle in a haystack.
According to Rent, the cost of living in the City of Angels is 51.9% higher than the national average. To make matters worse, rental prices are 134% higher than the national average, with the typical one-bedroom apartment costing around $2,807 a month.
In a TikTok series exploring cheap apartments across the U.S., content creator and TikToker Marre (@marre.xm) explored a listing for a one-bedroom apartment in Los Angeles that costs only $1.8k a month.
The Rosslyn Lofts are located in Historic Downtown Los Angeles, and their 667 suare feet apartments start at $1,800 per month.
Starting off with his review, Marre says that the heavy wooden door isn't bad but reminds him of "school."
Moving on to the open-concept common area, the TikToker calls the kitchen a "horrific nightmare" and adds that he is not a fan of the cabinetry. However, he does like the industrial vibe of the main living space and the exposed brick interiors.
@marre.xm
La uhuh #fyp #la #martheapartmenthunter #laapartmenttour #apartmentdecor #losangeles #losangelesapartment #apartmenttherapy
The bathroom, in his opinion, does look “dirty."
"The tub doesn't look bad but look at this. I don't know if y'all have ever been in a Steak & Shake bathroom after 12 a.m., but this is what it gives. Disgusting. I'm just looking for the fry on the ground," the content creator jokes.
The bedroom area is cute. However, Marre says it’s missing the privacy of a door as well as an AC unit.
Opinions of the space vary in the comment section. Some followers are big fans of the space and the listing price, while others think that the vibes are off.
"1.8K and they have the pipes hanging out on the ceiling 🥴 it’s a no from me 😂," one TikToker wrote on the previously mentioned clip.
"I don’t know [why] but I like this apartment..all you need is a great interior designer and large plants. Good potential," a person shared.
"The whole place just look cold. Like to make it comfy is going to require so many rugs," another user chimed in.
Overall, Marre says that the apartment is "cute space-wise" but is lacking in storage, and concludes that he would pay $1.2k to rent this space instead of the $1.8k it's listed for.