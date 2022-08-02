You Can Stay In A Vintage Train Caboose In Ontario & It's Like Stepping Into A Time Machine
All aboard!🚂
All aboard! If you love history, trains or a unique getaway, this Ontario Airbnb is worth checking out. You can play conductor and spend the night in a real postwar train caboose.
You'll find three authentic train stays at The Railway Museum of Eastern Ontario in the town of Smith Falls. Less than an hour from the city of Ottawa, this Airbnb is located in the town centre so it's easy to explore the area as well as the museum.
Real train caboose at The Railway Museum of Eastern Ontario.Railway Museum | Airbnb
One of the three train cars where you can rest your head is a 1945 red plywood caboose. The glamping-style rental now has electricity and an air conditioning unit, but it is still the original setup inside. It even has the Cupola nook area at the top of the train where the crew used to sit higher up and inspect the area.
Caboose Cupola in a vintage Airbnb rental in Ontario. Railway Museum | Airbnb
Original foldout benches turn into three beds and there is a vintage writing desk, stove and sink. You'll even walk up to the train from a station platform. Fresh bed linens and towels are included plus there are modern electrical outlets and WiFi.
Fold out beds and desk inside an authenic caboose Airbnb rental. Railway Museum | Airbnb
This historic Airbnb is more of a glamping experience than a hotel, so the bathroom and kitchenette are outside of the train stay. Washrooms with showers and a kitchen area with a fridge and coffee maker are inside the museum.
CN steel caboose Airbnb option for a unique glamping experience in Ontario.@girlgonegood | Instagram
The other two caboose Aribnbs are similar stays; one is a CN steel caboose and the other is wooden. The museum itself is a National Historic Site and is home to a bunch of other old-time buildings and trains to admire.
Original fold out bench bed with vintage desk in a steel caboose Airbnb.@girlgonegood | Instagram
This seasonal stay recently added the air conditioning units and the museum is currently working on major improvements to further update the caboose rooms. If you've ever wanted private time in a museum to soak in history, this might be the perfect stay for you.
1945 CP Caboose
$85+/night
Address or Neighbourhood: 90 William St. W., Smiths Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can travel back in time by spending the night in a historic train caboose with its original features.
