11 Day Trips From Toronto That You Need To Take With Your BFF
Although Toronto might seem like a concrete jungle, it is surrounded by some beautiful nature that is just waiting to be explored! Day trips are the perfect way to experience a different perspective from the big city while still keeping the perks of living there. Whether you want to see some waterfalls, stage a photo shoot on a farm or even play tourist on your home turf, we've got you covered.
For those of you looking to get outside and enjoy the outdoors, be sure to check out the 11 places we have listed below, you won't regret it!
Lochland Botanicals
Price: $40 for build-a-bouquet
Address: 2468 25 Side Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Lochlands Botanicals is an adorable lavender farm located in Milton. You can build your own bouquet and tour the property in a wagon.
Tew Falls
Price: $16 per vehicle
Address: Spencer Gorge Wilderness Area, Harvest Road, Dundas, ON
Why You Need To Go: Tew Falls is a great place to hike if you're looking for a bit of a challenge. Once you make your way down to the falls you'll be completely mesmerized.
St. Jacobs Market
Price: Free admission
Address: 878 Weber St. N., Waterloo, ON
Why You Need To Go: St. Jacobs Market is a great way to spend a lazy Sunday.You'll be able to indulge in some local goods, as well as enjoy a day outside.
Niagara River's White Water Walk
Price: $17.50
Address: 4330 River Rd., Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Niagara White Water Walk is extremely picturesque and a great way to spend an afternoon. There are also multiple lookouts along the hike that will allow you to get the perfect Instagram pics.
Belfountain Conservation Area
Price: $7
Address: 10 Credit Park St., Belfountain, ON
Why You Need To Go: Belfountain Conservation Area is the ideal place to have a picnic, go on a hike, or just enjoy nature on a beautiful day.
Devil's Punchbowl
Price: $8 for parking
Address: 185 Ridge Rd., Stoney Creek, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Devil's Punchbowl is a great place to explore if you're on a budget. This spot has no admission charge and will allow you to be one with nature even if you're on a budget.
Dundas Peak
Price: $16 per vehicle
Address: Spencer Gorge Wilderness Area, Harvest Road, Dundas, ON
Why You Need To Go: Dundas Peak is the ideal place to catch a gorgeous sunset or see some incredible views of the forest.
Elora Gorge
Price: Free
Address: 7400 Wellington County Rd., Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: Elora Gorge is a beautiful part of the Grand River Valley and should definitely be added to your adventure bucket list.
The Toronto Island
Price: $9.11 for a ferry ticket
Address: 9 Queens Quay W, Toronto, ON for the ferry terminal
Why You Need To Go: If you have not spent a day on the Toronto Island you are truly missing out. You'll be able to spend the entire day enjoying the Toronto skyline while sunbathing on the beach, what could be better?
Rattlesnake Point
Price: $10.50
Address: 7200 Appleby Line, Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Rattlesnake Point is another great place to go if you're looking to get some exercise while enjoying the beautiful views of the GTA.
Royal Botanical Gardens
Price: $17.26
Address: 680 Plains Rd. W., Burlington, ON
Why You Need To Go: RBG has a wide range of walking trails and an amazing indoor garden. There are also a few great restaurants nearby to grab a bite to eat after your adventure!
This article has been updated since it was originally published on March 24, 2017.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.