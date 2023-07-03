day trips near toronto

11 Day Trips From Toronto That You Need To Take With Your BFF

It's time to explore.
Although Toronto might seem like a concrete jungle, it is surrounded by some beautiful nature that is just waiting to be explored! Day trips are the perfect way to experience a different perspective from the big city while still keeping the perks of living there. Whether you want to see some waterfalls, stage a photo shoot on a farm or even play tourist on your home turf, we've got you covered.

For those of you looking to get outside and enjoy the outdoors, be sure to check out the 11 places we have listed below, you won't regret it!

Lochland Botanicals

Price: $40 for build-a-bouquet

Address: 2468 25 Side Rd., Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Lochlands Botanicals is an adorable lavender farm located in Milton. You can build your own bouquet and tour the property in a wagon.

Lochland Botanicals website

Tew Falls

Price: $16 per vehicle

Address: Spencer Gorge Wilderness Area, Harvest Road, Dundas, ON

Why You Need To Go: Tew Falls is a great place to hike if you're looking for a bit of a challenge. Once you make your way down to the falls you'll be completely mesmerized.

Tew Falls website

St. Jacobs Market

Price: Free admission

Address: 878 Weber St. N., Waterloo, ON

Why You Need To Go: St. Jacobs Market is a great way to spend a lazy Sunday.You'll be able to indulge in some local goods, as well as enjoy a day outside.

St. Jacobs Market website

Niagara River's White Water Walk

Price: $17.50

Address: 4330 River Rd., Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Niagara White Water Walk is extremely picturesque and a great way to spend an afternoon. There are also multiple lookouts along the hike that will allow you to get the perfect Instagram pics.

White Water Walk page

Belfountain Conservation Area

Price: $7

Address: 10 Credit Park St., Belfountain, ON

Why You Need To Go: Belfountain Conservation Area is the ideal place to have a picnic, go on a hike, or just enjoy nature on a beautiful day.

Belfountain Conservation Area website

Devil's Punchbowl

Price: $8 for parking

Address: 185 Ridge Rd., Stoney Creek, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Devil's Punchbowl is a great place to explore if you're on a budget. This spot has no admission charge and will allow you to be one with nature even if you're on a budget.

Devil's Punchbowl website

Dundas Peak

Price: $16 per vehicle

Address: Spencer Gorge Wilderness Area, Harvest Road, Dundas, ON

Why You Need To Go: Dundas Peak is the ideal place to catch a gorgeous sunset or see some incredible views of the forest.

Dundas Peak website

Elora Gorge

Price: Free

Address: 7400 Wellington County Rd., Elora, ON

Why You Need To Go: Elora Gorge is a beautiful part of the Grand River Valley and should definitely be added to your adventure bucket list.

Elora Gorge website

The Toronto Island

Price: $9.11 for a ferry ticket

Address: 9 Queens Quay W, Toronto, ON for the ferry terminal

Why You Need To Go: If you have not spent a day on the Toronto Island you are truly missing out. You'll be able to spend the entire day enjoying the Toronto skyline while sunbathing on the beach, what could be better?

Toronto Island Park website

Rattlesnake Point

Price: $10.50

Address: 7200 Appleby Line, Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Rattlesnake Point is another great place to go if you're looking to get some exercise while enjoying the beautiful views of the GTA.

Rattlesnake Point website

Royal Botanical Gardens

Price: $17.26

Address: 680 Plains Rd. W., Burlington, ON

Why You Need To Go: RBG has a wide range of walking trails and an amazing indoor garden. There are also a few great restaurants nearby to grab a bite to eat after your adventure!

Royal Botanical Gardens website

This article has been updated since it was originally published on March 24, 2017.

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

Sara Sandham
Staff Writer
Sara Sandham was a writer with Narcity Media.
