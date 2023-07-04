9 Charming Ontario Waterfront Towns That Are Perfect For A Day Trip From Toronto
Vacation mode: On.
Ontario is a province blessed with an abundance of charming towns and cities, each boasting its own stunning slice of shoreline paradise. Luckily, being centrally located on the shores of Lake Ontario, many Ontario waterfront towns are a quick day trip from Toronto — there are even some great ones in the GTA!
If you're sick of navigating the crowds at Woodbine Beach or bumping elbows with strangers on the Toronto Islands, don't worry — there are tons of nearby waterfronts where you can enjoy the lake breeze, the laid-back vibe, great waterfront patios, and walks along the boardwalk or beach.
Whether you're a Toronto local seeking a day trip or an adventurous traveller in search of something more off the beaten path, these hidden gems near Toronto will have you reaching for your sunhat and beach towel in no time.
Take a look at our list below for some of the best Ontario waterfronts for a day trip from Toronto — maybe your hometown even made the cut!
Burlington
Road trip time from Toronto: 45 minutes
Why You Need To Go: Burlington's Spencer Smith Park is home to numerous restaurants, trails and boutiques. It is also home to the Sound of Music Festival, Canada Day celebrations and Ribfest! This waterfront has a pier, fine dining, a splash pad, paved trails and a small beach.
Port Credit
Road trip time from Toronto: 25 minutes
Why You Need To Go: Port Credit is definitely an underrated part of Mississauga. The harbour and lakeside trails are extremely picturesque, perfect for a sunset stroll or picnic!
Etobicoke
Road trip time from Toronto: 20 minutes
Why You Need To Go: Colonel Samuel Smith Park in Etobicoke provides the perfect view of the Toronto skyline. If you're looking to catch a stunning sunrise over the city and Lake Ontario, definitely head to Etobicoke!
Bronte
Road trip time from Toronto: 40 minutes
Why You Need To Go: Bronte Heritage Park is the perfect place for a summer picnic or an after-dinner lake walk with your bae. And by bae I mean dog. There is ample seating if you're interested in people-watching or just relaxing on a beautiful day.
Rouge Hill
Road trip time from Toronto: 35 minutes
Why You Need To Go: If you've ever taken the GO Train east of Toronto, you've probably seen Rouge Hill's gorgeous waterfront. The area has lots of paths to walk and enjoy the scenery. It's also home to Canada's only national urban park — the largest urban park in North America — Rouge National Urban Park.
Niagara-on-the-Lake
Road trip time from Toronto: 1 hour, 30 minutes
Why You Need To Go: It would be rude to not include Niagara-on-the-Lake on this list. Between the beautiful wineries and adorable restaurants, it's hard not to fall in love with NOTL.
Kingston
Road trip time from Toronto: 3 hours
Why You Need To Go: Kingston is the farthest spot from Toronto on this list, but I promise it's well worth the drive. The quaint town has tons of history, gorgeous architecture and of course, a kickass waterfront on Lake Ontario. With endless festivals, markets and other things to do, you'll feel like you're in full vacation mode just a few hours from home.
Barrie
Road trip time from Toronto: 1 hour, 15 minutes
Why You Need To Go: Barrie deserves a lot more credit for its waterfront. If you're looking to spend the day enjoying summer's beautiful weather, head to Centennial Beach!
Pickering
Road trip time from Toronto: 40 minutes
Why You Need To Go: Pickering's nautical village is like something out of a movie. Hit up one of the adorable restaurants close by and enjoy a beautiful walk by the lake!
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on August 19, 2016.