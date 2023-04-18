Ontario's Weather Forecast Calls For More 20C Temps This Week But This City Is Getting Snubbed
Summer is coming back, but not for everyone. 🌞
Ontario's weather forecast will be a definite buzz kill for anyone expecting another glimpse of summer this Tuesday.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), daytime temperatures will sit 5 to 10 degrees below seasonal at the beginning of the week. However, "a weak ridge in the jet stream" will allow temperatures to climb back to last week's heights by Thursday.
The warm-up will be particularly impactful on southwestern cities such as Windsor, London and Sarnia, which could see their temperature reach over 20 degrees.
However, those living in parts of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), including Toronto itself, could have their chances for good weather ruined by an eastern wind off Lake Ontario, which is set to keep temperatures "much cooler."
Don't worry eastern Ontarians! you won't be excluded from the summery vibes. However, you will be stuck waiting until Friday when cities such as Ottawa and Kingston are set to surpass the 20-degree mark.
Toronto could see a brief warm-up on Friday as well, but daytime temperatures will likely cap off in the upper teens, leaving residents longing for the 20 degree temps they enjoyed last week.
Unfortunately, for those looking to enjoy the outdoors this weekend, its kick-off will be a total washout.
"Saturday will be a mostly soggy day, with a widespread soaking rain and between 10 to 20 plus millimetres forecast through the weekend," TWN reports. "Several areas are currently under flood watches and warnings, and this additional rainfall could heighten flood concerns."
Is early summer ever coming back?
Maybe, but not anytime soon.
TWN predicts that near or below seasonal temperatures will be the new norm for residents through the first week of May.
So, don't put any beach days in your calendar just yet.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.