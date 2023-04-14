Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Predicting Scorching Temps & These Spots Could See Wildfires
If Ontario's weather forecast holds true, residents will cap off the work week in a summery bliss of high temperatures and sunshine this Friday. Although, like most good things, there's a catch.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), southern parts of the province could also face an elevated risk of fires due to the warm and dry conditions.
London, Sarnia, Windsor and Hamilton are among the areas at most risk of developing wildfires.
Natural Resources Canada's fire index indicates that any fires that ignite and spread could pose a significant challenge for crews to contain due to Friday's scorching conditions.
"Friday will come in with another day of well above-seasonal temperatures for much of southern and eastern Ontario, though the 30-degree mark seems out of reach this time around," TWN reports.
Thankfully, Mother Nature is on track to sort everything out next week when a low-pressure system is likely to bring much cooler temperatures and precipitation to the Great Lakes area.
The incoming combo of cooler air and stormy weather could even lead to snowflakes in southern Ontario and cottage country, with temperatures expected to drop near the freezing point by next Tuesday.
So, don't get too used to wearing shorts every day.
Is Ontario expecting a hot summer?
According to The Farmers' Almanac, dangerous thunderstorms are expected to occur at the beginning of summer from June 20 to 30, with a brief hiatus before resuming in mid-July.
However, overall July and August are expected to record many days of hot temperatures and fair skies.
