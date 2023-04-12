Ontario's Weather Forecast Calls For Hot Temps But Next Week Will Be A 'Spring Rollercoaster'
Enjoy it while you can! ☀️
Ontario weather forecast is set to be a "spring rollercoaster" this week, as the province prepares to transition from summer-like conditions to flurries in some spots.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) will record temperatures reminiscent of July and August by hump day, with mid to high 20s expected on Wednesday and Thursday.
These days will also have plenty of sunshine, so anyone planning to spend time outdoors should be aware of UV rays.
However, the blissful weather could come to an end on Sunday when a cold front moving across southern Ontario will increase the risk of showers and thunderstorms.
"April is still a changeable month. We are not by any means locked into summer just yet. A classic Canada spring returns as early as next week," a statement from TWN warns.
The shift will force residents to endure temperatures a few degrees colder than the seasonal average next week. Some areas may even experience a nearly 20-degree drop. Yikes.
Unfortunately, any hopes for barbeque weather will be dead in the water as snow flurries are expected, particularly across the higher terrain east of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay. Outlying areas may also experience frost and the potential for graupel.
Overall, this week's taste of summer will be a bright spot for Ontarians who TWN reports recently emerged from their province's darkest winter in 76 years.
However, residents should avoid getting too comfortable, as going outside without a coat next week will be anything but a good time.
