Ontario's 2023 Summer Forecast Was Just Revealed & Here's What To Expect
Spring has barely sprung, so it seems a bit early for Ontario's 2023 summer forecast to have dropped — but it has.
The Farmers' Almanac has released an overview of its prediction for June through August, and, well, it looks like bad news for Ontarians who can't stand being sweaty.
The long-term forecaster included a map of Canada in its rundown and summarized what's in store for each province this summer — Ontario's description read "warm-to-hot, soggy."
Summer overview Farmers' Almanac
Is Ontario expecting a hot summer?
Well, according to The Farmers' Almanac, the start of summer could be plagued by "dangerous thunderstorms," which are set to last from June 20 to 30, before picking back up again in Mid-July.
So, that's where the "soggy" bit factors in.
Things are expected to heat up come July and August though, which are both on track to record plenty of hot temperatures and "fair skies."
How will the summer cap off?
The final weeks of summer may be tough for those looking to squeeze in one last trek up to the cottage, with "unsettled conditions" predicted to dominate.
Rounds of thunderstorms are anticipated to sweep across Ontario during September, leaving residents little wiggle room to enjoy the fleeting warmth.
The first sign of "cool weather" will arrive as early as September 12, with chilly conditions dominating from September 20 to 30.
So, anyone who loves the outdoors will want to schedule their plans for August.
If predictions hold, residents are in for a stormy and hot summer in 2023, with just enough stretches of fair weather to get by.