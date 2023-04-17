Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Calling For Snow & Here's When You'll Need To Layer Up Again
Say goodbye to those summer vibes for now! 🥶
Is there anything worse than a summer fling that ends early?
Ontario's weather forecast predicts a temperature flip this week as an "upper level low" threatens cooler air and snow across the south.
The Weather Network (TWN) reported that a "drastic cool down" will force residents who were enjoying the province's recent stretch of record-breaking warmth to wave goodbye this week as winter returns.
Temperatures on Monday could be more than 20 degrees cooler than the weekend, so anyone planning on rocking a summer fit may want to check in with their local forecast first.
Rain will also be possible, with a potential for the showers to transition into snow overnight. Scattered flurries are set to arrive in southern Ontario by Tuesday.
Sarnia and Kincardine will be amongst the areas most affected by the snow, expecting 5 to 10 centimetres. However, flakes may also fall in parts of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), although there's little chance for accumulations.
"Closer to the snowbelts and Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, snow totals of 5 plus centimetres locally are possible through Tuesday where lake-effect snow is forecast with very chilly northwest winds," Kelly Sonnenburg, a TWN meteorologist, said.
When should you layer up?
TWN reports that Tuesday will be the coldest day this week, offering daytime highs 5 to 10 degrees below seasonal.
Temperatures in Toronto could drop as low as 6 degrees, and snowbelt regions like London could be even colder at a frigid 4 degrees.
Is it going to be cold forever?
Thankfully, not. Temperatures are set to rebound throughout the week, with an incoming system expected to raise daytime highs above seasonal ahead of the weekend.
Although, residents will want to keep their umbrellas handy because it will likely be rainy.
