Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Predicting Flurries This Week & Parts Could Get 25 cm Of Snow
It will be straight up winter in some places.
Ontario's weather forecast has been all over the place lately. One minute it's summery bliss. The next, it's full-on winter. Well, if you live in a southern city anyway, it's been nothing but flurries and sadness for the north.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), a Colorado low will sweep across eastern parts of Lake Superior on Friday, with a powerful spring snowstorm on tap for northwestern Ontario.
"Widespread snow totals of 15-25 cm are likely from Thunder Bay to the Manitoba border, with 10-20 cm of snow expected north and northeast of Lake Superior" TWN reports.
The storm will significantly impact travel across the Trans-Canada Highway through Thursday and Friday, with blowing snow expected to cause periods of "treacherous conditions."
"Snow will begin this morning and become heavy at times this afternoon or evening," Environment Canada warned in a travel advisory. "The heaviest snow will occur this evening through early Friday morning."
"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," it added.
Southern parts of the province will stand in direct contrast to their northern counterparts, with cities such as Windsor, London and Sarnia, expected to see their temperature reach over 20 degrees on Thursday.
However, an eastern wind blowing off Lake Ontario is anticipated to make temperatures "much cooler" for those living in parts of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), including Toronto, potentially spoiling their prospects for good weather.
With all these weather fluctuations happening between regions, residents will definitely want to stay updated with their local forecast to keep themselves prepared.
