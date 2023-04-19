ontario travel

6 Stunning Summer Destinations That You Won't Believe Are 2 Hours Or Less From Toronto

Start planning those adventures!

Ontario Associate Editor
Elora Quarry. Right: Ice cream at Port Dover Beach.

@sweetshirinn | Instagram, @foodieinthe6ixx | Instagram

With summer just around the corner, it's time to start planning those road trips. There are so many scenic destinations that are two hours or less from Toronto.

From turquoise swimming holes to sunflower fields, here are six spots to plan a trip to this summer.

Port Dover Beach

Price: Free

Address: Port Dover, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you're in the tropics as soon as you set foot on this sandy beach. The shoreline is dotted with real palm trees and has all those Caribbean feels.

Website

Purple Hill Lavender Farm

Price: $15 per adult

When: Opening June 17, 2023

Address: 7484 6/7 Nottawasaga Sideroad, Creemore, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located in the charming village of Creemore, this stunning lavender farm lets you wander through fragrant fields of purple. You can even picnic amidst the blooms.

Website

Cheltenham Badlands

Price: $11.30 + for booking fee

When: Reopening April 29, 2023

Address: 1739 Olde Base Line Rd., Town Of Caledon, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can gaze across rolling red hills at this unique natural wonder near Toronto. The badlands will make you feel like you're on Mars and you can follow a boardwalk trail through the scenery.

Website

Elora Quarry

Price: $10.50 per adult

When: Opening June 10, 2023

Address: 319 Wellington County Rd. 18, Elora, ON

Why You Need To Go: This breathtaking swimming hole is a popular summer destination near Toronto. You can bask in turquoise waters surrounded by white cliffs. Don't forget to book in advance!

Website

Campbell's Cross Farm

Price: $9

When: To be announced

Address: 3634 King St., Inglewood, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can get lost in a sea of sunflowers at this enchanting farm outside of Toronto. The fields typically burst into bloom during August but keep an eye out for the opening dates.

Website

Rockwood Conservation Area

Price: $7.08 per adult

Address: 161 Fall St. S., Rockwood, ON

Why You Need To Go: This scenic conservation area features white cliffs, glacial potholes, a sandy beach, and more. It's a beautiful spot to spend a summer day.

Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

