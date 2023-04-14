Toronto's Massive Rosé Picnic Is Returning This Summer & Here's How To Get Tickets
Sip the day away in a pink paradise.
Get ready for all things pink! Toronto's iconic Rosé Picnic is returning this summer and tickets are going on sale soon.
The event is "Canada’s largest premium picnic celebrating everyone’s favourite pink drink" and it's taking place on June 24, 2023 at Hotel X. There will be about 5,000 rosé lovers in attendance and you can celebrate all things pink and bubbly for a day.
You can enjoy all sorts of drinks like rosé wines, spirits, crafted local beers, bubbly pink champagne, custom cocktails, and mocktails. There will also be gourmet picnic fare to enjoy.
Aside from food and drinks, the picnic will offer a range of vendors and over 20 Instagrammable installations where you can snap some cute pics. You can "dance the day away" to DJs and see a roaming fashion show.
Last year, the event was held at Woodbine Park and featured tons of entertainment, vendors, treats, and more.
Tickets for the event start at $49.95 and will go on sale on April 19. There are also a select number of VIP tickets available for "an even more elevated experience."
Guests are encouraged to wear pink or white, so start planning that outfit!
This is only one of the exciting events to look forward to in Toronto this summer. The CNE, Fan Expo, and the Toronto Caribbean Carnival are also making a comeback.
Get ready to sip rosé all day at this perfectly pink picnic happening at Hotel X.
The Rosé Picnic
Price: $49.95 + per ticket
When: June 24, 2023
Address: 111 Princes' Blvd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Rosé Picnic is returning and you can celebrate in a pink paradise.
