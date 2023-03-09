9 Stunning Destinations Less Than 3 Hours From Toronto To Adventure To This Summer
Start making those plans! 🌞
It's never too early to start planning those summer adventures and these stunning destinations around Toronto will have you counting down the days until the warm weather arrives.
Located under three hours from Toronto, these gorgeous spots feature blooming flowers, sandy shores, and endless summer fun. You won't have to go too far to enjoy these places.
Elora Gorge
Price: $9.29 per adult
When: Early June to Labour Day
Address: 7400 Wellington County Rd. 21, Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: This gorgeous turquoise swimming hole is surrounded by limestone cliffs and comes with a sandy beach area. It's a popular summer destination so keep an eye out for tickets online.
Campbell's Cross Farm
Price: To be announced
When: To be announced
Address: 3634 King St., Caledon, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can get lost in fields of gold at this stunning sunflower farm just outside of Toronto. Boasting hundreds of thousands of blooms, the farm is a dreamy place to spend a summer day and you can even fill up on their iconic watermelon sandwiches.
Sauble Beach
Price: $7 parking per hour
Address: Sauble Beach, ON
Why You Need To Go: Spend the day at the "Daytona of the North" by visiting this sandy beach and cute beach town. Sauble features seven miles of "pristine shores" and is the "second longest fresh water beach in the world."
Royal Botanical Gardens
Price: $19.50 per adult
Address: 680 Plains Rd. W., Burlington, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Royal Botanical Gardens burst into bloom each spring and summer and you can spend your day breathing in the smell of flowers. There are several hiking trails to explore as well as different garden areas.
Barangas On The Beach
Price: 💸💸💸
When: Reopening April 7, 2023
Address: 380 Van Wagners Beach Rd., Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can dine like you're on a Greek vacay at this beachside restaurant near Toronto. The venue boasts beautiful views of the water from its dreamy outdoor dining area.
Kelso Lavender Farm
Price: $12 per adult
When: To be announced
Address: 8649 Appleby Line, Campbellville, ON
Why You Need To Go: This sweet-smelling farm has over 25,000 lavender plants to explore. There are picnic tables for visitors to relax at and lavender ice pops to snack on.
White Water Walk
Price: $17.50 per adult
When: Reopening April 30, 2023
Address: 4330 River Rd., Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can follow a boardwalk trail past roaring whitewater rapids for an incredible summer adventure. Along the way you can view the Niagara Gorge's 410-million-year-old rock layers.
Colaneri Estate Winery
Price: $20 per person for tasting
Address: 348 Concession 6 Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: Take a mini trip to Italy at this gorgeous winery outside of Toronto. You can enjoy pizza while taking in the views and even stroll through the vineyard with donkeys.
Sandbanks Provincial Park
Price: Prices vary
Address: 3004 County Rd. 12, Picton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can lounge on soft sand shores at this beach, which is home to the "world's largest baymouth barrier dune formation." There are several places to swim and you'll feel like you're on a tropical vacation.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.