6 Stunning Ontario Beach Resorts Where You Can Vacay Like You're In The Tropics This Summer
Time to book a getaway. 🌴
If you're already planning that summer vacay then you'll want to check out some of these gorgeous Ontario beach resorts. With crystal waters and sandy shores, you'll feel like you've jetted off to the Caribbean while staying here.
The best part is, you don't need a plane ticket in order to get to these spots, so you can save some money while still living your best beach life.
The June Motel
$240+/night
Address: 11 Sauble Falls Pkwy., Sauble Beach, ON
Why You Need To Go: This '70s inspired motel serves up poolside frosé and some incredible sunsets. It's steps from the sandy shores of Sauble Beach and is reopening May 5, 2023. There is also a location in Prince Edward County.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Long Beach Resort
$412.50 +/night
Address: 12265 Lakeshore Rd., Wainfleet, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located on a private, white sand beach, this dreamy resort will make you "feel like you’re in the Caribbean". There are both cottages and suites available to book as well as watercraft rentals.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
The Beach Motel
$299+/night
Address: 21 Huron St. S., Southampton, ON
Why You Need To Go: This recently-opened retreat features a spa, rooftop bar, and blue water views from the rooms. Plus, it's just steps away from a white sandy beach.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
The Lakeside Motel
$515/night
Address: 349 Main St., Wellington ON
Why You Need To Go: This waterfront escape features modern rooms, a pool, lakeside dining, and more. You can also enjoy the sauna or lounge in a cabana by the water.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Lake Haven Beach Resort
$350+/night
Address: 12343 Lakeshore Rd., Wainfleet, ON
Why You Need To Go: This "beach lover's paradise" features seven modern cottages dotted along a sandy shoreline. You can enjoy a private beach and tropical vibes at this dreamy escape.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Wander
$995 +/night
Address: 15841 Loyalist Pkwy., Bloomfield, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Nordic-inspired retreat boasts 10 cabins, a beach, heated pool, private sauna, and more. You can enjoy yoga classes and fresh pastries from the Clubhouse.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.