6 Tropical Summer Spots In Toronto Where You'll Feel Like You're On A Mini Hawaiian Vacay
No plane ticket needed.
From beachside patios to white sandy shores, here are six places in Toronto that feel like a mini Hawaiian vacay.
Cabana Pool Bar
Price: $25 + entrance
When: Saturdays and Sundays
Address: 11 Polson St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located on the Toronto waterfront, this "day-to-night party spot" will have you feeling like you're at a tropical resort. You can lounge in private cabanas, enjoy events, sip boozy drinks and take a dip in the pool.
Allan Gardens
Price: Free
Address: 160 Gerrard St. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can take a little trip to the tropics at this indoor botanical garden. The conservatory has five greenhouses filled with lush plants to explore.
Toronto Beach Club
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1681 Lake Shore Blvd. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can fill up on beach vibes and delicious food at this beachfront Toronto restaurant. The venue has coastal decor and looks out over Woodbine Beach so you can enjoy a meal with sandy views.
Bluffer's Park and Beach
Price: Free
Address: 1 Brimley Rd. S., Scarborough, ON
Why You Need To Go: It may not be Hawaii, but Bluffer's Park and Beach does have its share of tropical vibes. Towering white cliffs serve as a backdrop for the sandy shores and shining waters where you can take a dip.
Miss Thing's
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1279 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Hawaiian restaurant and tropical bar has all the vacay feels. You can sip boozy drinks from pineapples and enjoy Hawaiian-inspired dishes.
Sugar Beach
Price: Free
Address: : 11 Dockside Dr., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a dreamy summer spot to relax, you'll want to head to Sugar Beach. The area features soft white sand and pink umbrellas that belong in Hawaii.
