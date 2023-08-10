things to do in toronto

6 Tropical Summer Spots In Toronto Where You'll Feel Like You're On A Mini Hawaiian Vacay

No plane ticket needed.

Sugar Beach. Right: Scarborough Bluffs.

Summer is in full swing and if you're looking for some beautiful spots in Toronto to soak up some sun, you're in luck. The city has so many destinations that will whisk you away to the tropics without a plane ticket.

From beachside patios to white sandy shores, here are six places in Toronto that feel like a mini Hawaiian vacay.

Cabana Pool Bar

Price: $25 + entrance

When: Saturdays and Sundays

Address: 11 Polson St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located on the Toronto waterfront, this "day-to-night party spot" will have you feeling like you're at a tropical resort. You can lounge in private cabanas, enjoy events, sip boozy drinks and take a dip in the pool.

Allan Gardens

Price: Free

Address: 160 Gerrard St. E., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can take a little trip to the tropics at this indoor botanical garden. The conservatory has five greenhouses filled with lush plants to explore.

Toronto Beach Club

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: 1681 Lake Shore Blvd. E., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can fill up on beach vibes and delicious food at this beachfront Toronto restaurant. The venue has coastal decor and looks out over Woodbine Beach so you can enjoy a meal with sandy views.

Bluffer's Park and Beach

Price: Free

Address: 1 Brimley Rd. S., Scarborough, ON

Why You Need To Go: It may not be Hawaii, but Bluffer's Park and Beach does have its share of tropical vibes. Towering white cliffs serve as a backdrop for the sandy shores and shining waters where you can take a dip.

Miss Thing's

Price: 💸💸

Address: 1279 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This Hawaiian restaurant and tropical bar has all the vacay feels. You can sip boozy drinks from pineapples and enjoy Hawaiian-inspired dishes.

Sugar Beach

Price: Free

Address: : 11 Dockside Dr., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a dreamy summer spot to relax, you'll want to head to Sugar Beach. The area features soft white sand and pink umbrellas that belong in Hawaii.

