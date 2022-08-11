NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

things to do in bc

This Lavender Farm In BC Has Stunning Fields Of Purple & Looks Like A Slice Of Tuscany

The beauty of it will make your jaw drop!

Vancouver Staff Writer
​A woman in Tuscan Farm Gardens. Right: Tuscan Farm Gardens.

A woman in Tuscan Farm Gardens. Right: Tuscan Farm Gardens.

@tuscanfarmgardens | Instagram

This stunning lavender farm in B.C. will transport you to Tuscany and you don't even need a flight to get there.

Tuscan Farm Gardens is located in Abbotsford, B.C., and it has rows and rows of gorgeous purple blooms.

It's one of the most photo-worthy things you can do in the Lower Mainland and you'll want to check it out — especially if you've been dreaming of Italy.

The name of the farm says it all. It has everything from flowers to decor, all with some strong Southern European vibes.

Tuscan Farm Gardens is open from Wednesday until Sunday and they stay open until 8 p.m. on weekends. That means you can capture some stunning shots of the blooms at a golden hour.

Not only does this farm have lavender fields to frolic throughout, but they also have wisteria plants, fountains and rose bushes along with many other mesmerizing flowers to gaze at.

If you are looking to leave with a little souvenir from your visit, the farm sells all-natural goods like honey, tea, essential oils, and other spa products.

Plus, there's food! If you happen to visit Tuscan Farm Gardens on a weekend, you can enjoy delicious lavender ice cream, lemonade, and other tasty treats.

This farm would be a great way to spend the weekend with some friends walking through a beautiful flower garden and taking in those magical natural aromas from the lavender plants.

Tuscan Farm Gardens

Price: Regular passes are $11.50 on weekdays $13.50 on weekends

Address: 6834 Mount Lehman Rd., Abbotsford, BC

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...