things to do in bc

You Can Watch Movies On Top Of A Mountain In BC Under The Stars & It Looks Magical (PHOTOS)

These films come with some stunning views! ⛰️

Vancouver Staff Writer
​Grouse Mountain movies.

Grouse Mountain movies.

Grouse Mountain

If you've been looking for something super unique and fun to do before the summer ends, you might want to check out these movies happening right on top of a mountain in B.C.

Grouse Mountain is holding "On the Mountain" movie nights and you can view some of your favourite flicks right under the stars.

The giant screen that the movies will be played on is nestled right on the mountain alongside a stunning alpine backdrop.

Grouse Mountain is in North Vancouver, just a short drive or transit ride away from the city.

On August 12, The Princess Bride will be playing and you could watch a fairytale story unfold all while sitting right in the middle of nature.

Other nostalgic and enchanting films will be playing later in the month too.

On August 26, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone will be playing to get you into that magical spirit of wizards and goblins before Halloween rolls around.

Each of these films will start around 9:00 p.m. around the time of sunset.

This would be the perfect way to end the summer season off with a bang and enjoy some flicks while being submersed right in nature.

Not only will there be outdoor movies on the mountain, but Grouse will also have live music, trivia, and games to enjoy while you're at it.

If you've been looking for a new date night idea for you and your partner, this is one that could surely impress.

Movies on the mountain

Price: $25

Address: Grouse Mountain, BC

Website

