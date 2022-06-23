6 Easy Hikes Near Vancouver That Locals Recommend & You Can Even Take Public Transit To Some
It's time to explore! 🌲
Vancouver, B.C. is filled with stunning hikes, but sometimes you just don't feel like breaking a sweat to see a view. There are some easy hikes out there though, perfect for anyone who's not down for a massive trek.
Locals have come together on a Vancouver Reddit thread to share all their favourite easy hikes around the city, and some have public transit options to get there. So, if you don't have a car, there will be no issue!
Believe it or not, some of these hikes and trails will even lead you straight to a magical waterfall.
It's time to start unpacking your hiking gear because summer is here and it's time to get exploring!
Pacific Spirit Regional Park
Pacific Spirit Regional Park is located in the Point Grey area near the University of British Columbia. This hike is super great because it is flat, easy and loops right through the forest. Plus, you will get to see tons of lush greenery.
The entire trail will take roughly three hours to complete and it is 10 kilometres long.
One Reddit user mentioned that there are many public transit options to get to this park and they found the trails relatively easy.
Lighthouse Park
Another Reddit user suggested visiting Lighthouse Park.
This hike is situated in West Vancouver, B.C., right alongside the ocean. It is also nearby a residential area and there are many bus options from downtown Vancouver.
Norvan Falls
One Reddit user suggested Norvan Falls as a longer yet relatively easy hike with public transit nearby.
This is a great 13.8-kilometres hike that will lead you straight to a stunning waterfall. It's located at Lynn Headwaters Regional Park in North Vancouver and will roughly take around 3 hours and 41 minutes to complete.
Lower Lynn Loop
This 5.5-kilometre loop trail is located near North Vancouver, B.C. and takes roughly 1 hour and 37 minutes to complete. One Reddit user considered this hike easy and suggested taking public transit into Lynn Valley, to reach this hike.
Capilano River Regional Park
Capilano River Regional Park has a bunch of different easy trails to discover. The park is located in North Vancouver, B.C., and there are many public transit options to get there. One Reddit user suggested this as one of their easy hiking options.
Cypress Falls
Cypress falls is an easy 3-kilometre trail that will take roughly 1 hour and 30 minutes to complete. There is public transit to this location, making it super easy to reach.
Plus, the hike will lead you to a picturesque waterfall — so it's definitely a must-try for this summer.