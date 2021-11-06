You Could Fit Every Young Homeowner In BC Into 2 Canadian Stadiums With Room To Spare
The info from StatCan does not bode well for this country's millennials. 😭
It's apparently so hard to own real estate in B.C. as someone aged 18 to 34 that less than 100,000 people are currently doing it.
According to a new report from RE/MAX, only 96,723 people aged 18-34 are homeowners in BC — almost 15,000 fewer people than the combined capacity limits of Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium and Vancouver's BC Place!
The report is based on figures from Statistics Canada, and it's not easy viewing for millennials. While there are 833,303 people aged 18 to 34 that aren't homeowners, there are only 96,723 who are — a measly 10.4%.
Meanwhile, 37.5% of British Columbians aged 35 to 54 and 52.2% of those aged 55+ own their own homes. It's a very similar story in Ontario, too, where only 11.3% of 18- to 34-year-olds can call their house or apartment their own.
RE/MAX said that Canadians can expect it to be harder to purchase a home these days, due in part to low supply and rising prices.
"Conditions are easing and stabilizing, but the post-COVID housing market undoubtedly looks very different," Remax wrote.