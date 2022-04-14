This Oceanfront Nova Scotia House For Sale Is Steps From The Water & Only Costs $150K (PHOTOS)
This house with "charater" is a perfect slice of the East Coast.
This cheap house for sale in Nova Scotia has an amazing price and a proximity to the ocean that makes it an great little slice of east coast ocean paradise ... after a little bit of fixing up of course!
Listed for just $150,000, this house in the gorgeous waterfront community of Westport, Nova Scotia, is just right across the road from the ocean and has a whole lot of "character," all for cheaper than a tiny condo in most Canadian cities.
It offers a gorgeous view of the harbour between Long and Brier islands from nearly every window in the front of the house, along with trees that give you a lot of privacy from your neighbours.
There are four floors, including the basement, and some cool vintage east coast vibes, including some brick hearths, to the house.
Aerial view of the lot.Mary Dixon | RE/MAX Banner Real Estate
But, it's not without its quirks. It seems to be in desperate need of some work, with a lot of the spaces being incomplete, wallpaper peeling off and loads of unfinished flooring.
That being said, there is a whole lot of space inside this building, with six bedrooms and two bathrooms, and around 2,724 square feet in total.
The house's front room and view of the ocean.Mary Dixon | RE/MAX Banner Real Estate
It even has what looks a swimming pool that has fallen into disrepair in the backyard, giving the new owner their own little personal marsh!
But hey, if you're just a few seconds from the ocean, who needs a pool anyways?
The grown in pool.Mary Dixon | RE/MAX Banner Real Estate
Another odd detail of the house is that one of the rooms seems to have both the Irish and Albanian flags painted on the floor.
What does this mean? Who knows. But if you're Irish or Albanian, this might be a selling point for you.
One of the front rooms with an Irish and an Albanian flag painted on the floor.Mary Dixon | RE/MAX Banner Real Estate
The community the property is on, Westport, about four hours from Halifax and is actually located on an island on the bay of Fundy.
So, it could be a great vacation destination or maybe even a permanent getaway for anyone looking to flee the hectic, and incredibly expensive, world of the big city for some relaxing ocean views.
And, while it does look a little rundown and in disrepair, that price and view is really hard to beat.
