houses for sale in nova scotia

This Cheap House For Sale In Nova Scotia Is Steps From The Ocean & Only Costs $229K

The shoreline is included in the deeds! 🏝

Trending Staff Writer
The large and white oceanfront property with it's view of the ocean. Right: A view of the water along with a porch on the side of the house.

Graham Hutchinson | Engel & Völkers Halifax

Is the East Coast lifestyle calling your name? If it is, this cheap house for sale in Nova Scotia might be one more sign that you're ready for a change of scenery.

This house located beside the ocean is perfect for any wistful daydreamers looking for a waterfront fantasy. The best part is that it's listed for a pretty reasonable price, given the current housing market in Canada.

With a starting price of $229,000, it's relatively low on price, but not low on gorgeous views of the pristine Atlantic Ocean.

And, you don't even get just views, the deeds actually come with that shoreline!

Located in the rural community of Wallace, which is just under two hours from Halifax, this place has been a summer property for many years. However, it just as easily could become an all-year-round home.

The foyer with a white painted door, old-fashioned wallpaper, the original 1872 staircase and bannister. The foyer with a white painted door, old-fashioned wallpaper, the original 1872 staircase and bannister.Graham Hutchinson | Engel & Völkers Halifax

Right now, yes, the interior does look a little like your grandma's house circa 1985. But, with such a low starting price, it could mean you'd have some money leftover to do renovations.

Or, if you like the vintage vibes, you could live your grandma's old-school dream.

The house has five bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as tons of original features from its 1872 construction, like the staircase and hardwood flooring.

The ocean view from the front window that includes a road seperating the property from the included Atlantic shoreline. The ocean view from the front window that includes a road seperating the property from the included Atlantic shoreline.Graham Hutchinson | Engel & Völkers Halifax

And while it might not have the most beautiful interior at the moment, you can't beat how close it is to the ocean and the acre of land that the house sits on.

Could you even buy an acre of land for less than a million dollars in a place like Toronto? The answer is probably a resounding "no."

Plus, there's a barn on the property as well, which could be used as a storage space, greenhouse, or whatever else your heart desires!

As for amenities, the property is within walking distance of restos serving fresh lobster, a boat launch, golf courses and beaches. Honestly? it sounds super relaxing.

For such a good price, this might have you thinking of leaving the loudness of the city for the relaxing sound of lapping waves.

Dreamy oceanfront home

A view from the back of the old-fashioned white painted home along with yard and ocean view.

Graham Hutchinson | Engel & Völkers Halifax

Price: $229,000

Address: Wallace, NS

Description: This oceanfront home is a steal for a five bedroom property, especially given how close it is to the water. With your own little shoreline and so many amenities just around the corner, this home in Canada's Ocean Playground could be for you!

View Here

