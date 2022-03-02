Editions

cheap houses for sale

This House For Sale In Nova Scotia Has A Staircase To The Water & Only Costs $250K (PHOTOS)

It has five bedrooms, too!

A five-bedroom home for sale in Boudreauville, Nova Scotia.

Cam Samson | Engel & Völkers Halifax

Pack your bags, city dwellers! This house for sale in Nova Scotia has five bedrooms and its own staircase straight down to the water. The best part is that it costs a fraction of what a property this size would set you back in a major city like Toronto or Vancouver.

The uber-affordable house is located in the rural town of Boudreauville, Nova Scotia, which is about a three-and-a-half-hour drive from Halifax.

It's an ideal waterside spot for somebody looking for a place away from the hustle and bustle of the city, and it even has a private staircase that leads down to the harbour across the street!

It's got 2,128 square feet of living space, too, and is on the market right now for just $249,000.

House for sale in Nova Scotia with a staircase to the water.House for sale in Nova Scotia with a staircase to the water.Cam Samson | Engel & Völkers Halifax

Built in 1965, the house is fitted with five bedrooms and has had a whole bunch of upgrades over the last decade.

One of the best aspects is that all you need to do is step out your door to get a gorgeous view of the entire harbour.

According to the listing, the property is also within walking distance of things like a community centre, a church and a marina, as well as many other amenities.

View of the water from the deck.View of the water from the deck.Cam Samson | Engel & Völkers Halifax

The house also has a sizeable outdoor porch, which looks like it could be a perfect place to host some stellar BBQs. And, if you're looking for some fresh air, this spot's proximity to the ocean is bound to do you some good.

Add all this to the affordable listing price and it might be a no-brainer for the right person looking to get onto the property ladder.

Interior of the house at 4 Landrys Lane.Interior of the house at 4 Landrys Lane.Cam Samson | Engel & Völkers Halifax

The house does only have one bathroom though, so if you're a big family who likes to have their own space this might not be the perfect home for you.

Waterfront mini-mansion

Aerial view of the house for sale in Nova Scotia.

Cam Samson | Engel & Völkers Halifax

Price: $249,000

Address: 4 Landrys Ln., Boudreauville, NS

Description: This cozy family home is just steps away from the water, which is perfect for those looking to get some good old-fashioned ocean air.

Plus, it's got five bedrooms and a great location, making this house a great place for somebody to post up and start living that Atlantic life.

View Here

cheap houses for sale

