cheap houses for sale

7 Beautiful Waterfront Houses In Nova Scotia That Are Cheaper Than A Toronto Condo

Tiny apartment or gorgeous ocean views? 🤔

Oceanfront property with a pool. Right: Riverfront log cabin.

Everett Vass | Engel & Völkers, Susanne Schwalbach | Engel & Völkers

Looking for a change of scenery? Maybe a home away from the hustle and bustle? Well, these cheap waterfront houses for sale in Nova Scotia cost less than a tiny Toronto condo and feature some of the most stunning views you can get.

Heck, a bunch of them are even cheaper than $300,000!

Many of these properties are right on the water, or just a few minutes away from it, and are being sold at some seriously affordable prices.

So, if owning a home is a dream of yours and you've been wanting some beautiful East Coast scenery, these might be more up your street!

All of these properties are ideal if you're looking for something that is much cheaper than a $700,000-on-average Toronto apartment and most offer way more space and much, much better views.

Ready to pack your bags yet?

Riverfront log home

Exterior of the riverfront cabin. Right: The cozy log interior of the home.

Exterior of the riverfront cabin. Right: The cozy log interior of the home.

Susanne Schwalbach | Engel & Völkers

Price: $440,000

Address: 116 Ox Bow Drive, Upper Granville, NS

Description: This cozy waterfront property is super cute and is worth checking out just for the cozy log home vibes.

It could be the perfect place to get away from the city, sit on the porch and just enjoy the nature that surrounds it.

Plus, the exposed wood inside is really beautiful and cultivates a really rustic, homely vibe.

View Here

Single family waterfront property

The view from the property.

The view from the property.

Cam Samson | Engel & Völkers

Price: $279,000

Address: Big Harbour, NS

Description: This recently-installed home on Cape Breton Island is a great chance for you to nab a quaint little forever home for less than $300,000.

With a house just a few minutes from the water, three bedrooms and a cozy-AF wood stove, this is an ideal place to sit back and live the woodsy, off-the-beaten-track life.

View Here

Big house with panoramic water views

Ocean views from the big waterfront property.

Ocean views from the big waterfront property.

Kristen Crocker | Engel & Völkers

Price: $599,000

Address: 353 & 355 Water Street, Westport, NS

Description: Formerly a motel, this giant property has a home, garage, and a whole other dwelling for less than a standard Toronto city condo.

And, that's all just a few meters from the ocean. It's a huge, gorgeous dream home for somebody and is definitely a place you could move yourself (and maybe your whole family) into.

View Here

Oceanfront home with a pool

Oceanfront ocean view exterior. Right: Interior

Oceanfront ocean view exterior. Right: Interior

Everett Vass | Engel & Völkers

Price: $595,000

Address: 299 Old Trunk Road, Tracadie, NS

Description: This big, beautiful mansion has a pool, is just a few seconds from the ocean and, boy, it's still cheaper than a Toronto apartment.

This spot is massive and has stunning panoramic views wherever you look, along with four sizeable bedrooms.

View Here

Oceanfront easy living home

The oceanfront Saulnierville home.

The oceanfront Saulnierville home.

Sheila Deveau | Engel & Völkers

Price: $293,000

Address: Saulnierville, NS

Description: A quaint little home right on the water on the coast of Nova Scotia. A dream life? A possible one!

While the interior decor here could maybe use an update — depending on your taste — this great little spot has three bedrooms and would be a great spot to renovate for somebody with a little bit of vision.

View Here

Rustic waterside cottage

Rustic cabin exterior. Right: Views from the porch.

Kristen Crocker | Engel & Völkers

Price: $123,000

Address: Freeport, NS

Description: This cozy spot has everything you could want, including a rustic, warm interior, a wood stove, a small porch and a beautiful view of the rocky coasts of Nova Scotia.

And, it's one of the more affordable properties on this list at less than $125,000. Yep, really!

View Here

Quaint home with ocean views

Views from the deck.

Views from the deck.

Sheila Deveau | Engel & Völkers

Price: $250,000

Address: Meteghan, NS

Description: This cozy family home might not be directly on the water, but you get a good view of the beautiful Atlantic ocean right from the porch. Plus, it's only a few minutes away from sandy beaches and the water itself.

Add its new renovations, good price point and spacious basement to the equation — and you might hear your name being called by the East Coast winds right about now!

View Here

