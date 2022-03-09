7 Beautiful Waterfront Houses In Nova Scotia That Are Cheaper Than A Toronto Condo
Tiny apartment or gorgeous ocean views? 🤔
Looking for a change of scenery? Maybe a home away from the hustle and bustle? Well, these cheap waterfront houses for sale in Nova Scotia cost less than a tiny Toronto condo and feature some of the most stunning views you can get.
Heck, a bunch of them are even cheaper than $300,000!
Many of these properties are right on the water, or just a few minutes away from it, and are being sold at some seriously affordable prices.
So, if owning a home is a dream of yours and you've been wanting some beautiful East Coast scenery, these might be more up your street!
All of these properties are ideal if you're looking for something that is much cheaper than a $700,000-on-average Toronto apartment and most offer way more space and much, much better views.
Ready to pack your bags yet?
Riverfront log home
Exterior of the riverfront cabin. Right: The cozy log interior of the home.
Susanne Schwalbach | Engel & Völkers
Price: $440,000
Address: 116 Ox Bow Drive, Upper Granville, NS
Description: This cozy waterfront property is super cute and is worth checking out just for the cozy log home vibes.
It could be the perfect place to get away from the city, sit on the porch and just enjoy the nature that surrounds it.
Plus, the exposed wood inside is really beautiful and cultivates a really rustic, homely vibe.
Single family waterfront property
The view from the property.
Price: $279,000
Address: Big Harbour, NS
Description: This recently-installed home on Cape Breton Island is a great chance for you to nab a quaint little forever home for less than $300,000.
With a house just a few minutes from the water, three bedrooms and a cozy-AF wood stove, this is an ideal place to sit back and live the woodsy, off-the-beaten-track life.
Big house with panoramic water views
Ocean views from the big waterfront property.
Kristen Crocker | Engel & Völkers
Price: $599,000
Address: 353 & 355 Water Street, Westport, NS
Description: Formerly a motel, this giant property has a home, garage, and a whole other dwelling for less than a standard Toronto city condo.
And, that's all just a few meters from the ocean. It's a huge, gorgeous dream home for somebody and is definitely a place you could move yourself (and maybe your whole family) into.
Oceanfront home with a pool
Oceanfront ocean view exterior. Right: Interior
Everett Vass | Engel & Völkers
Price: $595,000
Address: 299 Old Trunk Road, Tracadie, NS
Description: This big, beautiful mansion has a pool, is just a few seconds from the ocean and, boy, it's still cheaper than a Toronto apartment.
This spot is massive and has stunning panoramic views wherever you look, along with four sizeable bedrooms.
Oceanfront easy living home
The oceanfront Saulnierville home.
Sheila Deveau | Engel & Völkers
Price: $293,000
Address: Saulnierville, NS
Description: A quaint little home right on the water on the coast of Nova Scotia. A dream life? A possible one!
While the interior decor here could maybe use an update — depending on your taste — this great little spot has three bedrooms and would be a great spot to renovate for somebody with a little bit of vision.
Rustic waterside cottage
Kristen Crocker | Engel & Völkers
Price: $123,000
Address: Freeport, NS
Description: This cozy spot has everything you could want, including a rustic, warm interior, a wood stove, a small porch and a beautiful view of the rocky coasts of Nova Scotia.
And, it's one of the more affordable properties on this list at less than $125,000. Yep, really!
Quaint home with ocean views
Views from the deck.
Sheila Deveau | Engel & Völkers
Price: $250,000
Address: Meteghan, NS
Description: This cozy family home might not be directly on the water, but you get a good view of the beautiful Atlantic ocean right from the porch. Plus, it's only a few minutes away from sandy beaches and the water itself.
Add its new renovations, good price point and spacious basement to the equation — and you might hear your name being called by the East Coast winds right about now!