This Ontario Airbnb Is On A Private Island & Feels Like You're On An African Safari
Ontario has the perfect Airbnb for both those who miss traveling to faraway destinations and people who love the idea of camping but not the work involved. You can stay on a little private island in the middle of a river, in the ultimate glamping tent.
The Airbnb setup will have you imagining African-safari treks through uncharted lands, yet have the safety and privacy of a secluded stay in Ontario. It has serious Indiana Jones vibes, without the impending doom.
The safari tent is set up, with sturdy furniture that you'd typically find in a fully furnished home. Get a relaxing sleep in a king-sized bed, dine indoors at a wooden table for two and relax in a cozy armchair. Not to mention everything at your disposal outside.
There is a full kitchen set up outdoors on the island, complete with an oven, stovetop and BBQ section. They have every utensil you'd need including pots and pans for cooking. There is also an outdoor sink area, bar fridge and extended countertop space. You'll forget you're outside except for the awesome nature views surrounding you.
There are also multiple areas to sit and relax outside, whether you want to enjoy your meal at the patio table, read a good book on the lounge couch or sit back in a rocking chair, there's no shortage of spaces to hangout. A quiet few days out in the wilderness is ready and waiting for you.
Camp in luxury listening to the sound of the river rapids surrounding you. The tent, kitchen section and seating areas are on a wooden dock-like platform on this private island. While you'll be surrounded by water and trees you'll have all the modern amenities you'd need, including hot water, an outdoor shower and even wifi.
If you don't feel like cooking, there is a local pizza joint that will deliver to this island. You can also go the more rustic route and cook over an open flame in the fire pit. Firewood is not provided so grab some on your way. No need to worry about a cooler night, besides an outdoor fire you can use the heater inside the tent to take away any chill.
$320+/night
Address or Neighbourhood: Sheridan Rapids, Lanark, ON
Why You Need To Go: For those who love the idea but not the work of camping, this unique Airbnb in Ontario is an African safari tent located on a private island with luxury furnishings.
