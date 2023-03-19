Toronto Just Got A Croissant Afternoon Tea & You Feast On A Tower Of Fluffy Pastries
Calling all croissant lovers! 🥐
Pinkies up! There's a new afternoon tea experience in town but it's not what you'd expect. Hazukido has just launched a croissant afternoon tea and you can bite into so many fluffy pastries.
Hazukido is known for its croissants and offers so many flavours including unique ones like pinky macaron and salted egg yolk. After offering a takeout afternoon tea experience in 2022, the brand has launched a dine-in afternoon tea this month and carb lovers will want to take note.
The "unique croissant afternoon tea" comes with both sweet and savoury treats and features new and popular items. The food is served on a tower similar to a traditional afternoon tea offering.
You can bite into Creamy Criscuit & Chocolate Criscuits (croissant-biscuits), different flavours of croffle (croissant-waffle) like Oreo and matcha, and Truffle Crab, Fresh Strawberry Custard, Caramel Almond Custard and Smoked Salmon croissants.
The set comes with two drinks — the Blue Sparkling Refresher and Cold Brew Over Ice.
It costs $65 for two people and is available at the Atrium, North York, and Shops at Don Mills locations.
This isn't the only new tea experience to hit the city. The Drake Hotel is now offering a high tea brunch complete with bottomless mimosas and cocktails served in teapots.
The W Hotel recently launched a beauty-inspired high tea that comes served in a makeup case and features edible "lipstick."
If you're looking for an excuse to eat more croissants, then this new afternoon tea experience at Hazukido is it.
Croissant Afternoon Tea
Price: $65 for two people
Address: Atrium, North York, and Shops at Don Mills locations
Why You Need To Go: This croissant-filled afternoon tea will have you feeling like you're in Paris.