Toronto's Beauty-Inspired High Tea Has Edible 'Lipstick' & Is Served In A Tiered Makeup Case
You can indulge in "runway-worthy bites." 💄
Pinkies up! A new high tea experience is coming to Toronto, but it's not your usual platter and scones. You can indulge in beauty-themed treats for the afternoon, and they'll have you blushing.
The W Hotel is launching its High Beau-Tea on December 9, 2022. The new offering will be running every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the Living Room on the sixth floor.
The tea is inspired by the hotel's "chic location" in Yorkville, and you can enjoy a variety of treats inspired by beauty products. Forget about the usual tiered platter, because this high tea is served in a tiered custom makeup case.
The "runway-worthy bites" include, "edible strawberry 'lipsticks', ruby fudge 'handbags, 'crystal' bread with Niagara prosciutto, clotted 'night cream', smoked sturgeon cannelloni and more."
Along with the treats, you can sip floral loose-leaf teas or make it a boozy experience and add on Prosecco or champagne by the glass or bottle.
The hotel is launching some other experiences for the holiday season as well. You can enjoy holiday prix fixe feasts at the hotel's Mediterranean-style rooftop, Skylight, or celebrate the new year with a party at the Living Room.
If you're looking for more high tea experiences around Toronto, you can enjoy multi-course tea at Joni, or sip like you're in London at EPOCH Bar & Kitchen Terrace.
Reservations for the W Hotel's High Beau-Tea are available online, and the experience costs $95 per person.
High Beau-Tea
Price: $95 per person
When: Launching December 9, 2022
Address: 90 Bloor St. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This beauty-inspired high tea is the perfect way to pamper yourself.