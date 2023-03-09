high tea toronto

This High Tea Train Ride Near Toronto Has Stacks Of Fluffy Pastries & Scenic Spring Views

It's tea time! 🫖

Ontario Associate Editor
Train driving through trees. Right: Tiered platter with pastries.

Train driving through trees. Right: Tiered platter with pastries.

Courtesy of YDHR

You can enjoy spring to the fullest with this scenic high tea experience near Toronto. The York-Durham Heritage Railway is hosting a Spring High Tea complete with fluffy pastries and beautiful views.

The event takes place in Uxbridge and will run on select dates throughout the month of May. You can board one of the historic coaches and be whisked back in time as you indulge in a traditional tea experience.

The train travels through the Oak Ridges Moraine and you can take in views of pine trees, evergreens, and more as you sip your tea.

The menu is still being finalized but you can expect "handmade delectable pastries" along with sandwiches, coffee, and tea. The treats come served on a three-tiered platter.

The adventure also comes with a tour of the gardens complete with "soft music playing in the background."

According to the railway the event sells out fast and tickets are currently available online for $89.99 per adult. The experience takes about an hour and a half.

This isn't the only upcoming event you can enjoy at York-Durham Heritage Railway. The attraction is hosting a Hopper Express Easter Festival in April with Easter egg hunts, jumping castles, and more.

There is also a Food and Wine Festival taking place in June and July where you can watch live performances and enjoy small plates from different food stations.

If sipping tea, indulging in pastries, and riding a historic train through spring scenery sounds like your idea of a good time then you'll want to check out this event.

YDHR Spring High Tea

Price: $89.99 per adult

When: Select dates in May 2023

Address: 19 Railway St., Uxbridge, ON

Why You Need To Go: Sip high tea while riding a historic train this spring.

Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
Madeline Forsyth
Ontario Associate Editor
Madeline Forsyth is an Associate Editor for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on Toronto restaurants and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
Recommended For You
Loading...