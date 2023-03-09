This High Tea Train Ride Near Toronto Has Stacks Of Fluffy Pastries & Scenic Spring Views
It's tea time! 🫖
You can enjoy spring to the fullest with this scenic high tea experience near Toronto. The York-Durham Heritage Railway is hosting a Spring High Tea complete with fluffy pastries and beautiful views.
The event takes place in Uxbridge and will run on select dates throughout the month of May. You can board one of the historic coaches and be whisked back in time as you indulge in a traditional tea experience.
The train travels through the Oak Ridges Moraine and you can take in views of pine trees, evergreens, and more as you sip your tea.
The menu is still being finalized but you can expect "handmade delectable pastries" along with sandwiches, coffee, and tea. The treats come served on a three-tiered platter.
The adventure also comes with a tour of the gardens complete with "soft music playing in the background."
According to the railway the event sells out fast and tickets are currently available online for $89.99 per adult. The experience takes about an hour and a half.
This isn't the only upcoming event you can enjoy at York-Durham Heritage Railway. The attraction is hosting a Hopper Express Easter Festival in April with Easter egg hunts, jumping castles, and more.
There is also a Food and Wine Festival taking place in June and July where you can watch live performances and enjoy small plates from different food stations.
If sipping tea, indulging in pastries, and riding a historic train through spring scenery sounds like your idea of a good time then you'll want to check out this event.
YDHR Spring High Tea
Price: $89.99 per adult
When: Select dates in May 2023
Address: 19 Railway St., Uxbridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: Sip high tea while riding a historic train this spring.
