A Strawberry Tea Train Ride Is Happening Near Toronto & You'll Feast On Stacks Of Pink Treats

Something sweet is happening near Toronto. This enchanting train ride will whisk you away from a quaint small town through the countryside while you indulge in all sorts of strawberry-themed goodies.

York-Durham Heritage Railway is hosting a Strawberry Tea event from June 9 to 11, 2023. The experience takes place on board a historic coach in Uxbridge and includes a scenic train ride as well as drool-worthy treats.

The trip is an hour long and you'll travel through the scenic Oak Ridges Moraine as you enjoy your treats. The menu features a variety of strawberry-themed goodies served on tiered trays.

The first tier is filled with strawberry shortcake and a variety of seasonal desserts. The second level has homemade strawberry and vanilla scones complete with handmade strawberry jam and cream. The third tier features cold strawberry soup and a chicken salad croissant.

There are gluten-free and vegetarian options available. The experience costs $59.99 per adult and tickets can be booked online.

According to the website, the event sells out every year so it's a good idea to purchase tickets far in advance.

There are several other exciting experiences happening at York-Durham Heritage Railway this summer, including a Wild West High Tea Experience where you'll be on the lookout for bandits and cowboys.

There is also a Murder Mystery Dinner and Train Ride taking place where you'll have to solve the clues before it's too late.

If riding through the countryside while feasting on strawberry treats sounds like your idea of the perfect spring day then you'll want to keep this experience in mind.

Strawberry Tea

Price: $59.99 per adult

When: June 9 to 11, 2023

Address: 19 Railway St., Uxbridge, ON

Why You Need To Go: Enjoy strawberry treats while riding through the countryside with this train experience.

