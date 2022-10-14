Hagrid Actor Robbie Coltrane Has Died & Harry Potter Fans Are Coming Together To Pay Tribute
His former co-stars are also in mourning.
Robbie Coltrane, who was best known for his role as Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter film franchise, has died at the age of 72 and fans are in mourning.
Coltrane's agency confirmed his death to the Hollywood Reporter on Friday, October 14.
The Scottish actor had a long career, with some of his largest roles being in the Harry Potter films from 2001 to 2011. He was also in two James Bond films, Goldeneye in 1995 and The World Is Not Enough in 1999.
Former Harry Potter cast members are taking to social media to remember Coltrane.
In a statement to Deadline, Daniel Radcliffe, who played the main Harry Potter character in the series, is remembering Coltrane for his humour and says he was "incredibly lucky" to have worked with him.
“Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set. I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up," he said. "I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man."
Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger, took to her Instagram stories to pay tribute saying “there was no better Hagrid."
“Robbie was like the most fun uncle I’ve ever had but most of all he was deeply caring, and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult. His talent was so immense it made sense he played a giant – he could fill ANY space with his brilliance," she wrote.
"Robbie, if I ever get to be so kind as you were to me on a film set I promise I’ll do it in your name and memory. Know how much I adore and admire you. I’ll really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughs and your hugs. You made us a family. Know you were that to us," Watson added.
Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom, also shared his condolences on Twitter.
\u201cRobbie. Bobser. He called me Space Boy. We shared a love of the final frontier. He didn\u2019t give a fuck and it always made you smile. A giant, in more ways than one. We had some times x\u201d— \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6Matthew Lewis\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6Matthew Lewis\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1665769952
James Phelps, who played Fred Weasley, took to Twitter, writing "I will miss the random chats about all subjects under the sun." He went on to thank Coltrane for his support on his "1st day on a movie set" in 2000.
\u201cI will miss the random chats about all subjects under the sun.And I'll never forget in September 2000, Robbie Coltrane came over to a very nervous 14yr old me on my 1st ever day on a movie set and said "Enjoy it, you'll be great". Thank you for that x\u201d— James Phelps (@James Phelps) 1665768779
J.K. Rowling, the author behind the Harry Potter series, says she was "beyond fortunate" to work with Coltrane and is sending her love to his family.
\u201cI'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children.\u201d— J.K. Rowling (@J.K. Rowling) 1665768578
Harry Potter fans are also coming together on social media to express their sympathies.
"Robbie Coltrane nailed the character of Hagrid, I always read the character from the book in his voice," one person wrote.
"Pretty sad news that Robbie Coltrane who played Hagrid in Harry Potter has died aged 72. RIP to an absolute movie legend," another tweet read.
"Rest in peace Robbie Coltrane. You will be forever loved, always missed and never forgotten. Thank you for being Hagrid and giving us so many fantastic characters that will live forever," another person writes.
The @wizardingworld Twitter group writes that it's "hugely saddened to hear of the passing of the magnificent Robbie Coltrane."
\u201cWe are hugely saddened to hear of the passing of the magnificent Robbie Coltrane who played Hagrid with such kindness, heart and humour in the Harry Potter films. He was a wonderful actor, a friend to all and he will be deeply missed.\u201d— Wizarding World (@Wizarding World) 1665768186
Nicola Sturgeon, the first minister of Scotland, also expressed her condolences. "Robbie Coltrane, Scottish entertainment legend - you will be hugely missed," she said.
\u201cVery sad news. He had such range and depth as an actor, from brilliant comedy to hard-edged drama. I think my favourite of all his roles was Fitz in Cracker. \nRobbie Coltrane, Scottish entertainment legend - you will be hugely missed. RIP\u201d— Nicola Sturgeon (@Nicola Sturgeon) 1665767410
People who personally knew Coltrane also expressed deep grief over the news.
"Very sorry to hear Robbie Coltrane has died. We shared a dressing room once and he had the biggest pants I have ever seen, which he wore with tremendous flair. We were friends from then on," one comment read.
\u201cVery sorry to hear Robbie Coltrane has died. We shared a dressing room once and he had the biggest pants I have ever seen, which he wore with tremendous flair. We were friends from then on.\u201d— Richard Coles (@Richard Coles) 1665767969
\u201cI first met Robbie Coltrane almost exactly 40 years ago. I was awe/terror/love struck all at the same time. Such depth, power & talent: funny enough to cause helpless hiccups & honking as we made our first TV show, \u201cAlfresco\u201d. Farewell, old fellow. You\u2019ll be so dreadfully missed\u201d— Stephen Fry (@Stephen Fry) 1665766619
Coltrane's cause of death has not been revealed.