Hagrid Actor Robbie Coltrane Has Died & Harry Potter Fans Are Coming Together To Pay Tribute

His former co-stars are also in mourning.

Robbie Coltrane. Right: Robbie Coltrane as Rubeus Hagrid in a Harry Potter film.

Featureflash | Dreamstime, Supercut Action | YouTube

Robbie Coltrane, who was best known for his role as Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter film franchise, has died at the age of 72 and fans are in mourning.

Coltrane's agency confirmed his death to the Hollywood Reporter on Friday, October 14.

The Scottish actor had a long career, with some of his largest roles being in the Harry Potter films from 2001 to 2011. He was also in two James Bond films, Goldeneye in 1995 and The World Is Not Enough in 1999.

Former Harry Potter cast members are taking to social media to remember Coltrane.

In a statement to Deadline, Daniel Radcliffe, who played the main Harry Potter character in the series, is remembering Coltrane for his humour and says he was "incredibly lucky" to have worked with him.

“Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set. I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up," he said. "I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man."

Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger, took to her Instagram stories to pay tribute saying “there was no better Hagrid."

“Robbie was like the most fun uncle I’ve ever had but most of all he was deeply caring, and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult. His talent was so immense it made sense he played a giant – he could fill ANY space with his brilliance," she wrote.

"Robbie, if I ever get to be so kind as you were to me on a film set I promise I’ll do it in your name and memory. Know how much I adore and admire you. I’ll really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughs and your hugs. You made us a family. Know you were that to us," Watson added.

Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom, also shared his condolences on Twitter.

James Phelps, who played Fred Weasley, took to Twitter, writing "I will miss the random chats about all subjects under the sun." He went on to thank Coltrane for his support on his "1st day on a movie set" in 2000.

J.K. Rowling, the author behind the Harry Potter series, says she was "beyond fortunate" to work with Coltrane and is sending her love to his family.

Harry Potter fans are also coming together on social media to express their sympathies.

"Robbie Coltrane nailed the character of Hagrid, I always read the character from the book in his voice," one person wrote.

"Pretty sad news that Robbie Coltrane who played Hagrid in Harry Potter has died aged 72. RIP to an absolute movie legend," another tweet read.

"Rest in peace Robbie Coltrane. You will be forever loved, always missed and never forgotten. Thank you for being Hagrid and giving us so many fantastic characters that will live forever," another person writes.

The @wizardingworld Twitter group writes that it's "hugely saddened to hear of the passing of the magnificent Robbie Coltrane."

Nicola Sturgeon, the first minister of Scotland, also expressed her condolences. "Robbie Coltrane, Scottish entertainment legend - you will be hugely missed," she said.

People who personally knew Coltrane also expressed deep grief over the news.

"Very sorry to hear Robbie Coltrane has died. We shared a dressing room once and he had the biggest pants I have ever seen, which he wore with tremendous flair. We were friends from then on," one comment read.

Coltrane's cause of death has not been revealed.

