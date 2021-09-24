'Harry Potter' Star Tom Felton Collapsed During The Ryder Cup & Was Taken To Hospital
The Draco Malfoy actor just celebrated his 34th birthday.
Harry Potter star Tom Felton was rushed to hospital in Wisconsin on Thursday, after he suddenly collapsed at the Ryder Cup golf tournament.
The Draco Malfoy actor had just wrapped up his celebrity golf match at Whistling Straits when he suffered a health emergency, according to the PGA of America.
"In today's Ryder Cup Celebrity Match, actor and musician Tom Felton experienced a medical incident on the course while participating for Europe," the PGA told The Guardian in a statement on Thursday. "He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No further details are available."
Felton looked unsteady and pale at the end of the match, and several people tried to help him walk off the field.
Staff eventually drove him off the field on a golf cart.
Witnesses in the crowd captured video and photos of Felton laying down as they took him away.
Narcity has reached out to Felton's publicist for an update on his health.
There was no word on his condition as of Friday morning.
Felton turned 34 on Wednesday.
"Good lord it's been so much fun getting here - yet, somehow, I still feel the best is yet to come," he wrote on Twitter.
Felton might be best-known for playing Malfoy in Harry Potter, but he's also a musician and a big golfer.
He was representing Team Europe at the Ryder Cup this week, and had just wrapped up a match alongside his partner, former NHL star Teemu Selanne.