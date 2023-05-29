'The Little Mermaid' Stars Halle Bailey & Jonah Hauer-King Dish On A Possible Sequel (VIDEO)
Is a mer-human baby in the works?
The Little Mermaid live-action movie has made waves, and a sequel could be on the horizon.
Narcity spoke with Halle Bailey, who plays Ariel, and her co-star Jonah Hauer-King, who plays the charming Prince Eric about a potential second movie.
The Disney classic remake hit theatres on May 26 and brought in $185.8 million in its first weekend, including international ticket sales, according to CNN, so financially, it's safe to say that the film is a hit.
The original cartoon version of The Little Mermaid follows Ariel's rocky journey in exploring land and becoming human, while the 2000 sequel flips the story on its head as her daughter dreams of returning to the sea.
The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea follows Ariel's and Eric's journey as their daughter Melody longs to discover the secrets of the sea after finding a magic locket that shows her the kingdom of Atlantica. But Ursula's evil sister is on her tail (no pun intended) and looking to take over the ocean, according to IMDb.
Narcity asked the stars if there was a possibility of seeing them return in a sequel, and Bailey gave Hauer-King a rundown of the plot.
"In the second one, they have a girl, a baby girl, and she wants to go into the water. It's like the reserve thing. I love that movie," Bailey told Narcity.
"I would be up for doing it," said Hauer-King.
"Yeah!" said Bailey, seeming to also be down for that content.
"I kind of would like to also be a merman, so we can also somehow evolve that storyline to go with her," Hauer-King continued.
So it seems fans of the live-action The Little Mermaid may get lucky and see a sequel in the future, but it may not be a cookie-cutter remake.
Narcity also spoke with The Little Mermaid stars Jacob Tremblay about the controversial live-action design of Flounder and Awkwafina and Daveed Diggs on working with Lin-Manuel Miranda on their rap "The Scuttlebutt."