'The Little Mermaid’ Halle Bailey Shares How Viral Reactions To Her As Ariel Move Her (VIDEO)
"It makes me feel so incredible."
Halle Bailey is Disney's newest princess inThe Little Mermaid live-action, and she's helping young girls see themselves represented on screen.
Leading up to the film's release on May 26, videos of young Black girls filled with joy seeing Bailey's Ariel for the first time have gone viral.
In a viral video posted to Twitter, a young girl blind-reacted to the trailer for The Little Mermaid and was in awe as she watched the trailer and even asked her mom, "That's the real her?"
\u201cThe trailer for #TheLittleMermaid brought her so much joy #blackgirljoy #HalleBailey #HalleBailey @Disney great job\u201d— Candace (@Candace) 1662859477
Bailey responded to the tweet by writing, "k i just sobbed watching this thanks she’s so sweet."
\u201ck i just sobbed watching this thanks \ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\udc95she\u2019s so sweet \u2763\ufe0f\ud83e\udd79\u201d— Halle (@Halle) 1662928242
While chatting with Narcity, Bailey said she's "so grateful" even to be able to witness these kinds of moving reactions.
"It makes me feel so incredible to see these reactions of these babies and children, and it fills my heart with so much joy," said Bailey.
"I get really emotional thinking about it, seeing them it's like my favourite part of the day whenever my friends send them to me."
Bailey said that seeing these reactions validated the work they put into the film, and she emphasized the importance of representation for young kids.
"It makes me feel like the work that we did truly, truly matters, and it is so important for these babies to be able to see themselves. So I am just grateful to even witness these reactions."
Bailey also chatted to Narcity about the significance of keeping her locs for the role and seeing a Disney princess who embraces her hair.