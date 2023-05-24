Awkwafina & Daveed Diggs Dish Working With Lin-Manuel Miranda On ‘The Little Mermaid’ Rap
"It was it has Lin-Manuel all over it."
The Little Mermaidlive-action remake will have brand new songs, and Hamilton fans are going to be happy.
The classic Disney movie is well known for its iconic musical numbers, but this remake is bringing three new songs with lyrics by the musical phenomenon Lin-Manuel Miranda and music by Alan Menken.
Including "The Scuttlebutt," a fun rap sung by Awkwafina, who plays Scuttle, and Daveed Diggs, who plays Sebastian, "Wild Uncharted Waters," sung by Prince Eric, Jonah Hauer-King, and "For the First Time," sung by Ariel, Halle Bailey.
Narcity sat down with Awkwafina and Diggs to talk about the process of creating The Scuttlebutt," a duelling rap-style song which may be the film's most adventurous new addition.
Awkwafina said she originally didn't know that Scuttle was going to sing "The Scuttlebutt" but that it was an "honour" to sing one of Miranda's original songs since she's such a big fan.
Although she had to give props to her co-star Diggs, who also jumps on the song as her character shares the gossip around town with Ariel and Sebastian.
"Daveed is obviously like so good on it too at the end, and yeah, it was just like really fun because it was it has Lin-Manuel all over it," said Awkwafina.
Diggs and Miranda have plenty of musical history together, with the pair co-starring in Hamilton, Miranda's most notable musical, with Diggs playing Marquis de Lafayette andThomas Jefferson and Miranda starring as Alexander Hamilton.
Diggs said it was "awesome" reconnecting with Miranda and that the fun thing about "The ScuttleButt" is the amount of "Lin-isms" all over the track.
So fans of Miranda's writing style will definitely pick up on the artist's signature lyrics throughout the film because along with three new tracks, Miranda has also added new lyrics to classics like "Kiss the Girl," 'Part of Your World (Reprise II)," and "Poor Unfortunate Souls" according to IMDb.
The film comes out on May 26, 2023, so fans won't have to wait too long to hear the new tracks in theatres.