Halle Bailey Shared The Significance Behind Ariel's Locs In ‘The Little Mermaid’ (VIDEO)
"It's important for you to be able to see a princess who embraces her locs."
Halle Bailey is taking the silver screen by storm in Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, and she's bringing her locs with her.
Narcity sat down with Bailey before the film's premiere at the end of May, and she shared that it "means everything" to have her version of Ariel have locs.
"I mean, it means everything to me to be able to see my new version of Ariel, have my hair, have my locks, [...] for black women, hair is such a beautiful spiritual thing," Bailey told Narcity.
"Our crowns are so important to us, and I think it's important for you to be able to see a princess who embraces her locs who embraces her hair."
Bailey has previously spoken out about having had locs in her own hair since she was five years old and the importance of seeing her own natural hairstyle represented on screen as the little mermaid in an interview with Ebony.
"I was really grateful to Rob Marshall, because he wanted to keep my locs. It's always important to have somebody to cosign. I've had my locs since I was 5, so they're a huge part of who I am," Bailey told Ebony.
Bailey's version of Ariel has long llocs that flow behind her in and out of the water, and in addition to representation for Black women, she also thinks it fitting for her character.
"I feel like a mermaid would have a fusion of like locs and with regular hair, much like in the movie, so I love doing it."
The Little Mermaid premieres in theatres in Canada on May 26, 2023.